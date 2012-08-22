版本:
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Life in Florida

<p>Margery Gunter stands at the door of her home in Immokalee, Florida May 6, 2011. REUTERS/Joe Skipper</p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Revelers take part in New Year's Eve celebrations as female impersonator Gary Marion performs in a giant red shoe at the Bourbon Street Pub in Key West, Florida December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Tourists crowd the beach in Perdido Key, Florida May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>An empty mail box is seen at the front door of a foreclosed house in Miami Gardens, Florida September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Volunteers for U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich work the telephones at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>An anti-Castro Cuban exile stands next to a Cuban flag during a protest against the Colombian singer Juanes concert in Cuba, at Miami's little Havana in Florida September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>A strip dancer performs for customers at the Mons Venus strip club in Tampa, Florida, August 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Paul and Kellee Athens relax in a hammock at the Casa Marina Resort in Key West, Florida, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Matt Kenseth takes the checkered flag to win the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool</p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Oasis of the Seas, the world's largest and newest cruise ship, navigates through a ship channel as a crowd cheers, headed for its home port nearby in Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida as seen from a park in Dania Beach, Florida November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps (C) rides down Main Street U.S.A with Mickey Mouse during a parade at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida August 29, 2008. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>The space shuttle Discovery moves to launch pad 39A from the vehicle assembly building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, January 31, 2011. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the field prior to the start of the NFL's Super Bowl XLIII football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals in Tampa, Florida, February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Doreen Mylin, owner of the Magic Manatee Marina, pauses to inspect the damage as the water associated with Tropical Storm Debby rises and floods her business in Homosassa, Florida, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Blanco </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>The order of speakers for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign stop is seen on a podium in St. Augustine, Florida August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Voters cast their ballots for the Florida primary at a polling station at Fire Station #4 in Miami January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>A resident of south Florida holds a sign protesting healthcare reforms during a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama to Miami, Florida, October 26, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Star Corporan holds her daughter Anera Gaines, 3, at a club in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Deontae Mobley looks in the mirror after having his hair cut by his father, "Haircut" Joe Mobley, in the neighbourhood of Goldsboro, once an incorporated all-black city during the segregation era, that has been absorbed by the town of Sanford, Florida April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>A handout photo released on October 6, 2005 by Everglades National Park shows a dead Burmese python which had swallowed an American alligator. REUTERS/Everglades National Park/Handout </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

<p>Freddy Porter, 5, of Raleigh N.C. plays with a toy space shuttle in the Rocket Garden of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex near Cape Canaveral, Florida July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Hans Deryk </p>

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

