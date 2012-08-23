" /> " />
"Who's Your Daddy?" DNA van

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Jared Rosenthal, founder of Health Street, poses with his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. Rosenthal drives the van around the city offering portable DNA paternity testing as well as drug and alcohol testing services. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A woman enters the "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in the Bronx neighborhood of New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal, founder of Health Street, demonstrates how DNA samples are taken in a cheek swab on Wilfredo Roldan of Manhattan in the "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal, founder of Health Street, holds Q-tips that are used for cheek swabs in his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal, founder of Health Street, takes a moment to check his emails in his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A DNA testing form sits on a table in the "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal, founder of Health Street, speaks with the media in his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal, founder of Health Street, takes a call from a client in his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal, president of Health Street, poses with his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal, founder of Health Street, exits his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal, founder of Health Street, poses with his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jared Rosenthal (R), founder of Health Street, waits beside his "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A doorman takes a photo of the "Who's Your Daddy?" DNA testing van on Central Park West in New York August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

