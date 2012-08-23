版本:
中国

Tent City Jail

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's general election. Over 400,000 inmates have served time at Tent City. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. The controversial jail is run by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who is seeking re-election for a sixth term during November's general election. Over 400,000 inmates have served time at Tent City. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

A Maricopa County Sheriff's detention officer stands near a guard tower displaying the word vacancy in red neon letters at the Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

A Maricopa County Sheriff's detention officer stands near a guard tower displaying the word vacancy in red neon letters at the Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stands along a fence in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stands along a fence in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

A guard tower stands over a fence displaying signs at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

A guard tower stands over a fence displaying signs at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stand in line as two detention officers stand guard in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail stand in line as two detention officers stand guard in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on a bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on a bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail poses for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail remove water from a tent in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail remove water from a tent in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on her bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

An inmate serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail lies on her bed in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
13 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Pink socks for male prison inmates are placed in a bin at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Pink socks for male prison inmates are placed in a bin at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Inmates serving time at Maricopa County's Tent City jail pose for a picture in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 16
2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Unoccupied inmate beds are seen under a text at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 8月 23日 星期四

Unoccupied inmate beds are seen under a text at Maricopa County's Tent City jail in Phoenix, Arizona August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 16

Tent City Jail

Tent City Jail 分享
重新播放
下一个

''Who's Your Daddy?'' DNA van

''Who's Your Daddy?'' DNA van
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »