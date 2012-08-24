" /> " />
How to be ugly

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organized by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends responsible for bars and concerts, and Bilbao City Hall, which has run in its present form since 1978. The nine day festivities feature live music, sports, circuses, bullfights,...more

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A participant in the "Concurso de Feos" (Ugly Competition), organized by the Txosna Moskotarrak, performs during the Aste Nagusia (Great Week) fiestas in Bilbao August 23, 2012. The fiesta is organized by both Txosnas, independent groups of friends responsible for bars and concerts, and Bilbao City Hall, which has run in its present form since 1978. The nine day festivities feature live music, sports, circuses, bullfights, fireworks, large doses of drinking and late nights. REUTERS/Vincent West

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A participant in the Ugly Competition in Bilbao, Spain, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent West

