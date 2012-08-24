版本:
中国

Sick pets, free care

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A veterinarian (L) talks with pet owners outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. The city of Sao Paulo, home to three million domestic pets according to government statistics, opened Brazil's first public veterinary hospital in providing free care to cats and...more

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A veterinarian (L) talks with pet owners outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. The city of Sao Paulo, home to three million domestic pets according to government statistics, opened Brazil's first public veterinary hospital in providing free care to cats and dogs belonging to poor families who are unable to pay for treatment. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

People queue with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

People queue with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman pulls her dog inside a shopping trolley as they leave the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman pulls her dog inside a shopping trolley as they leave the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
3 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

People queue up with their pets outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman (R) looks at a bag of saline solution of her dog as another holds her dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman (R) looks at a bag of saline solution of her dog as another holds her dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman rests next to her cat as it receives a saline drip inside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman rests next to her cat as it receives a saline drip inside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman kisses her cat before a medical examination in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman kisses her cat before a medical examination in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Women wait with their dogs for medical examinations in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

Women wait with their dogs for medical examinations in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
8 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

People stroke their pets as they wait for veterinarians in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

People stroke their pets as they wait for veterinarians in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman and her son carry their dog for a medical examination in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A woman and her son carry their dog for a medical examination in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A veterinary assistant prepares give an injection of saline solution to a cat in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A veterinary assistant prepares give an injection of saline solution to a cat in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A veterinarian checks the blood pressure of a dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A veterinarian checks the blood pressure of a dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
12 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A veterinarian fills test tubes with blood in front of a dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A veterinarian fills test tubes with blood in front of a dog in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A man embraces his dog as it receives saline from a drip in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A man embraces his dog as it receives saline from a drip in the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 15
2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A man carries his dog in a box, after its medical examination, in front of the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 8月 24日 星期五

A man carries his dog in a box, after its medical examination, in front of the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
15 / 15

Sick pets, free care

Sick pets, free care 分享
重新播放
下一个

Footless soccer player

Footless soccer player
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

“奥普”这些年

幻灯图集

“奥普”这些年

2017年 1月 17日 星期二

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月9-15日）

2017年 1月 16日 星期一

路透12月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透12月照片精选

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月2日-8日）

2017年 1月 9日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月26日-1月1日）

2017年 1月 3日 星期二

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月19-25日）

2016年 12月 26日 星期一

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（12月12-18日）

2016年 12月 20日 星期二

查看更多幻灯图集 »