Top ten art destinations

<p>1. Paris, France General view of the exterior of the Louvre Museum in Paris August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>Visitors look out through the glass clock face at the Musee d'Orsay towards the Sacre Coeur in Paris November 3, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>3. Florence, Italy: Agnes Parronchi looks up as she cleans part of Michelangelo's world-famous David, during restoration work at the Galleria dell Accademia in Florence on September 16, 2002. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco</p>

<p>Visitors to the Accademia museum stop to get a closer look at Michelangelo's statue of David in Florence September 8, 2004. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>3. Vatican City: Pope Benedict XVI leads a ceremony of baptism for 21 newborns during a solemn mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican January 9, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

<p>A fresco completed by artist Raphael in 1511 titled "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" is seen at the Vatican Museums May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>4. Berlin, Germany: A barge passes by the Bode Museum on the Museumsinsel (Museum Island) in the old inner city center of Berlin March 10, 2000. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>The statue of Nefertiti (Nofretete) is pictured during a press preview at the 'Neues Museum' (New Museum) building in Berlin October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

<p>5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands: The Orvillecopter by Dutch artist Bart Jansen (back L) flies in a gallery as part of the KunstRAI art festival in Amsterdam June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares</p>

<p>A man walks past the world's biggest three dimensional self portrait - a hot air balloon of Van Gogh, before it is floated March 30, 2003 above Zundert, the home town of the world renowned Dutch painter. REUTERS/Stringer .</p>

<p>6. St. Petersburg, Russia: A woman walks in front of the Russian Museum in St. Petersburg June 25, 2010. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

<p>A view of the Mae West Room by Salvador Dali at a presentation of a new exhibition of his work at Moscow's Pushkin Museum September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

<p>7. Santa Fe, New Mexico: Visitors walk through an abandoned casino, amidst the work of Cuban artist Esterio Seguro at the east end of the beach of Santa Fe in Havana, November 4, 2003. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

<p>An artist lies in a water-filled tank during a performance of "Fuerzabruta" at Carpa Santa Fe in Mexico City June 27, 2008. REUTERS/Daniel Aguilar</p>

<p>8. Los Angeles, California: A man views works by Shepard Fairey at the 'Art In The Streets' exhibit at the Geffen Contemporary at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, California May 5, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Guests stand inside RM 669 by artist Doug Wheeler during a media preview of the exhibit "Collection: MOCA's First Thirty Years" at MOCA Grand Avenue in Los Angeles November 12, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>9. Sydney, Australia: German design collective Urbanscreen projects images onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House during the Vivid Festival in Sydney June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

<p>Australian artist Nike Savvas makes final adjustments to her art piece consisting of over 50,000 polystyrene balls at the New South Wales Art Gallery in Sydney August 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>10. Tokyo, Japan: The shadow of a girl and a hand is cast on an artwork titled "Bubbles" by Wolfgang Muench and Kiyoshi Furukawa at the 'Sight and Sound' exhibition in Tokyo July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Kiyoshi Ota</p>

<p>A visitor looks at Japanese artist Odani Motohiko's Hollow installation series, during his exhibition "Phantom Limb" at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo January 21, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

