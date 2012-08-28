版本:
2012年 8月 28日 星期二

Notting Hill Carnival

<p>Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>A performer dances at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Performers dance at the Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Performers shelter from the rain at the start of Notting Hill Carnival in west London August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>A performer participates in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Performers dance in the street during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>A performer is painted green during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Crowds fill the streets as they watch the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Spectators dance while they watch the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>A performer dances in the street near police officers during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Performers dance in the street during the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>Young women take part in the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

<p>A child blows a vuvuzela at the children's day parade at Notting Hill Carnival in west London, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

2012年 8月 28日 星期二

