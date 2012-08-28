版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 8月 29日 星期三 02:30 BJT

Photo focus: Time

<p>A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney onmore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

A purse containing the latest issue of Time magazine, with Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney on the cover, is seen during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
1 / 10
<p>A newsmagazine cover featuring Barack Obama is held up by a supporter among banners during a rally attended by Obama in Chicago, February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

A newsmagazine cover featuring Barack Obama is held up by a supporter among banners during a rally attendedmore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

A newsmagazine cover featuring Barack Obama is held up by a supporter among banners during a rally attended by Obama in Chicago, February 11, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 10
<p>U.S. Army machine gunner Specialist John Stevens of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment reads a cover story on Time magazine's "Person of the Year", the American soldier in Iraq, while securing a Baghdad post office for a ministerial press conference January 10, 2004. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

U.S. Army machine gunner Specialist John Stevens of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment reads a cover story onmore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

U.S. Army machine gunner Specialist John Stevens of the 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment reads a cover story on Time magazine's "Person of the Year", the American soldier in Iraq, while securing a Baghdad post office for a ministerial press conference January 10, 2004. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
3 / 10
<p>Mehmet Ali Agca, the man who tried to kill Pope John Paul II, displays an issue of Time Magazine with a cover picture showing him with the late pope during a news conference in Istanbul March 29, 2010. Agca was released from prison in Ankara on January 18, 2010, nearly 30 years after the assassination attempt on St. Peter's Square. Agca served 19 years in an Italian prison for the attack, before being pardoned on the pope's initiative in 2000 and extradited to serve a sentence in Turkey for crimes including the 1979 murder of a newspaper editor. REUTERS/Osman Orsal </p>

Mehmet Ali Agca, the man who tried to kill Pope John Paul II, displays an issue of Time Magazine with a covmore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

Mehmet Ali Agca, the man who tried to kill Pope John Paul II, displays an issue of Time Magazine with a cover picture showing him with the late pope during a news conference in Istanbul March 29, 2010. Agca was released from prison in Ankara on January 18, 2010, nearly 30 years after the assassination attempt on St. Peter's Square. Agca served 19 years in an Italian prison for the attack, before being pardoned on the pope's initiative in 2000 and extradited to serve a sentence in Turkey for crimes including the 1979 murder of a newspaper editor. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Close
4 / 10
<p>A Filipino Muslim businessman shouts "Jihad" while holding a Time magazine with Osama Bin Laden on its cover, during an anti-U.S. protest in the southern Philippine city of Marawi October 9, 2001. REUTERS/Bobby Timonera/Mindanews </p>

A Filipino Muslim businessman shouts "Jihad" while holding a Time magazine with Osama Bin Laden on its covemore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

A Filipino Muslim businessman shouts "Jihad" while holding a Time magazine with Osama Bin Laden on its cover, during an anti-U.S. protest in the southern Philippine city of Marawi October 9, 2001. REUTERS/Bobby Timonera/Mindanews

Close
5 / 10
<p>Romanian Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci holds the "Legendary Champions" trophy, that was awarded by the Romanian presidency on Friday, as she stands in front of the August 1976 Time magazine cover in Bucharest September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel </p>

Romanian Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci holds the "Legendary Champions" trophy, that was awardedmore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

Romanian Olympic gold medal gymnast Nadia Comaneci holds the "Legendary Champions" trophy, that was awarded by the Romanian presidency on Friday, as she stands in front of the August 1976 Time magazine cover in Bucharest September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Close
6 / 10
<p>Karl Taro Greenfeld, the newly appointed editor of the Asian edition of Time magazine, talks on the phone at his Hong Kong office. With his pony tail, trendy clothes and candour about former drug abuse, the 37-year-old Greenfeld, who was born in Kobe, Japan and grew up in Los Angeles, may appear more at home in New York's wild and varied media set than in button-up Asia. Picture taken March 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kin Cheung </p>

Karl Taro Greenfeld, the newly appointed editor of the Asian edition of Time magazine, talks on the phone amore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

Karl Taro Greenfeld, the newly appointed editor of the Asian edition of Time magazine, talks on the phone at his Hong Kong office. With his pony tail, trendy clothes and candour about former drug abuse, the 37-year-old Greenfeld, who was born in Kobe, Japan and grew up in Los Angeles, may appear more at home in New York's wild and varied media set than in button-up Asia. Picture taken March 29, 2002. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
7 / 10
<p>Supporters of the now defunct Thai Rak Thai party wear t-shirts printed with the cover of Time magazine during a news conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Supporters of the now defunct Thai Rak Thai party wear t-shirts printed with the cover of Time magazine durmore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

Supporters of the now defunct Thai Rak Thai party wear t-shirts printed with the cover of Time magazine during a news conference at the party headquarters in Bangkok May 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
8 / 10
<p>People hold a placard depicting the cover of Time Magazine and representing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi outside Chigi palace in Rome November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

People hold a placard depicting the cover of Time Magazine and representing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Bmore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

People hold a placard depicting the cover of Time Magazine and representing Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi outside Chigi palace in Rome November 12, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
9 / 10
<p>Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean signs his autograph on the cover of TIME magazine featuring his photograph at Milwaukee International Airport late August 23, 2003 after landing there on his chartered plane dubbed the "Grassroots Express". REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean signs his autograph on the cover of TIME magazine featuring his photogrmore

2012年 8月 29日 星期三

Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean signs his autograph on the cover of TIME magazine featuring his photograph at Milwaukee International Airport late August 23, 2003 after landing there on his chartered plane dubbed the "Grassroots Express". REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Evacuating the Roma

Evacuating the Roma

下一个

Evacuating the Roma

Evacuating the Roma

French CRS police evacuate Roma families and remove their caravans from an illegal camp.

2012年 8月 28日
Republican women

Republican women

Sarah Palin, Condoleezza Rice and Michelle Bachmann are some of the prominent GOP women supporters.

2012年 8月 29日
Hurricane Katrina: A chronology

Hurricane Katrina: A chronology

A look back at the tragedy that was Hurricane Katrina.

2012年 8月 28日
Deadly refinery fire

Deadly refinery fire

A fire burned for a third day in two fuel storage tanks at Venezuela's biggest refinery, putting in doubt plans to quickly restart the facility after one of the...

2012年 8月 28日

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐