Yawalapiti tribe’s ritual

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Yawalapiti man awaits his turn to wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honored two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

A Yawalapiti man awaits his turn to wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honored two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

2012年 8月 30日 星期四

