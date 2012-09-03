版本:
中国
2012年 9月 3日

Burning Man

<p>A man jumps over the burning remains of the wall of the Temple of Juno during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

A man jumps over the burning remains of the wall of the Temple of Juno during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Claire Asselstine (L) and Sancy Childers watch as the Temple of Juno burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Claire Asselstine (L) and Sancy Childers watch as the Temple of Juno burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Two people pull their suitcases through the sand as they make their way out of the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Two people pull their suitcases through the sand as they make their way out of the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Cryptic (L) and Rascal, their Playa names, picks through the ashes of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Cryptic (L) and Rascal, their Playa names, picks through the ashes of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Mementos and messages are left at the Temple of Juno before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Mementos and messages are left at the Temple of Juno before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The Temple of Juno is seen at sunrise before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

The Temple of Juno is seen at sunrise before it is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>People walk past an art car on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

People walk past an art car on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A multi-building art installation titled "Burn Wall Street" is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

A multi-building art installation titled "Burn Wall Street" is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>People explore an art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

People explore an art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Members of the Northwest Fire Conclave perform before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Members of the Northwest Fire Conclave perform before the Man burns during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

The Man is engulfed in flames during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The art installation Starport 2.012 at center camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

The art installation Starport 2.012 at center camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Performance artist Jovis makes his way through Center Camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Performance artist Jovis makes his way through Center Camp during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Ryan Berkey on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Ryan Berkey on the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Art car "The Sperminator" cruises the Playa during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A man of the Playa name "Reddick" dances around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

A man of the Playa name "Reddick" dances around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Two men bare-knuckle fight at the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Two men bare-knuckle fight at the Thunder Dome during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>People dance on the sound car Disco Fish during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

People dance on the sound car Disco Fish during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Sophie Keel (L) and Emilyne Love dance around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Sophie Keel (L) and Emilyne Love dance around the burned remains of the Anubis art installation during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Hallie McConlogue stays cool partially submerged in a fishbowl helmet during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Hallie McConlogue stays cool partially submerged in a fishbowl helmet during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>An art installation is pictured at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

An art installation is pictured at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Mark Gower, dressed as a samurai, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Mark Gower, dressed as a samurai, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>An art installation titled La Llorona is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

An art installation titled La Llorona is seen during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Rainbow Fish (L) and Ambidrextrous, their Playa names, enjoy a bottle of wine and a kiss at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Rainbow Fish (L) and Ambidrextrous, their Playa names, enjoy a bottle of wine and a kiss at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Ciberfy, his play name, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Ciberfy, his play name, dances at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>An aerial view shows the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

An aerial view shows the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

"Nick", his playa name, rides across the desert during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Aerialist Indie-Lou performs during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Aerialist Indie-Lou performs during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Steven Babson (L) and Lila Wright sit at the Temple of Juno at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Steven Babson (L) and Lila Wright sit at the Temple of Juno at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Patrick Sperry dances during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Patrick Sperry dances during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Artwork that is part of the Circle of Regional Effigies is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Artwork that is part of the Circle of Regional Effigies is burned during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Participants watch the flames from El Pulpo Mecanico during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Participants watch the flames from El Pulpo Mecanico during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. More than 60,000 people from all over the world have gathered at the sold out festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, to spend a week in the remote desert cut off from much of the outside world to experience art, music and the unique community that develops. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>"Ocram", his playa name, at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

"Ocram", his playa name, at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Ruth Kidd explores the art piece "Ego" before sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Ruth Kidd explores the art piece "Ego" before sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A woman of the playa name "Indigo" participates in a drinking game during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

A woman of the playa name "Indigo" participates in a drinking game during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>A participant rides past the shadow of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

A participant rides past the shadow of the Man during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Participants ride an art car during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Participants ride an art car during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>An aerial view shows a dance party during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

An aerial view shows a dance party during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Bingram Lai explores "Zonotopia and the Two Trees" during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Bingram Lai explores "Zonotopia and the Two Trees" during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Participants dressed as rabbits participate in the Billion Bunny March during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

2012年 9月 3日

Participants dressed as rabbits participate in the Billion Bunny March during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Footprint and bike tracks are seen in the dust at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Footprint and bike tracks are seen in the dust at sunrise during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

The sun sets during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>The Playa comes to life at night during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

The Playa comes to life at night during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

<p>Libriel Padilla watches the sunrise as it is obscured by smoke from the western wildfire during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

2012年 9月 3日

Libriel Padilla watches the sunrise as it is obscured by smoke from the western wildfire during the Burning Man 2012 "Fertility 2.0" arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

