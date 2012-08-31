版本:
Tech toys making noise

<p>A man wears 3D glasses during a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man wears 3D glasses during a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A volunteer puts back 3D glasses during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A volunteer puts back 3D glasses during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>People watch a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People watch a 3D TV presentation in the LG pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>People try out electronics products in the Sony pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People try out electronics products in the Sony pavilion at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A woman uses a Samsung Galaxy Camera at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A woman uses a Samsung Galaxy Camera at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Head of Samsung's Visual Display Business Yoon Boo-keun delivers a presentation during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Head of Samsung's Visual Display Business Yoon Boo-keun delivers a presentation during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>A man takes a picture of the Loewe SoundVision high-end audio system at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man takes a picture of the Loewe SoundVision high-end audio system at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A man operates the touch screen of a Samsung tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

A man operates the touch screen of a Samsung tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A man presents a Harman Car Connectivity System controlled with a smartphone during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A man presents a Harman Car Connectivity System controlled with a smartphone during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>People watch a presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

People watch a presentation of the Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet computer at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Visitors watch a 3D presentation during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Visitors watch a 3D presentation during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>A man takes a picture of a Samsung Galaxy Camera during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A man takes a picture of a Samsung Galaxy Camera during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski</p>

The new Samsung Galaxy Note II tablet device is pictured during Samsung Mobile Unpacked 2012 event in Berlin's Tempodrom hall ahead of the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

<p>A volunteer presents a Sharp 80" TFT-LCD screen during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A volunteer presents a Sharp 80" TFT-LCD screen during the opening day of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit stands in front of a Toshiba flat screen TV during a tour of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit stands in front of a Toshiba flat screen TV during a tour of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Sony's SmartWatch is on display during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Sony's SmartWatch is on display during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>People pass a television installation at the Panasonic pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People pass a television installation at the Panasonic pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson addresses a news conference on his signature headphones by sms audio during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson addresses a news conference on his signature headphones by sms audio during a press preview day before the official start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>President and CEO of Sony Corporation Kazuo Hirai addresses a news conference before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

President and CEO of Sony Corporation Kazuo Hirai addresses a news conference before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

<p>The IFA model poses at the Samsung pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The IFA model poses at the Samsung pavilion before the start of the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

