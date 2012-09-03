版本:
图片 | 2012年 9月 3日 星期一 22:51 BJT

Refighting Napoleon

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for unity among Russia's diverse ethnic and religious groups as he led commemorations of a battle 200 years ago that led to the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rousing call for unity among Russia's diverse ethnic and religious groups as he led commemorations of a battle 200 years ago that led to the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve during anniversary celebrations outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve during anniversary celebrations outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume mix with spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume mix with spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets participants in period costume during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/Ria Novosti/Pool</p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets participants in period costume during an event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/Ria Novosti/Pool

<p>Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume prepare to re-enact the battle of Borodino during anniversary celebrations at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Participants in period costume take a break in front of spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

2012年 9月 3日 星期一

Participants in period costume take a break in front of spectators during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

