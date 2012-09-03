A day of labor
A Kashmiri man works in his paddy field in Srinagar September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Labourers work on the renovations of the Maracana Stadium for the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro September 3, 2012. According to the consortium in charge, the construction of the stadium is 62% complete. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A car attendant places luggage in front of the Orient Express at the main railway station in Bucharest September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A boy selling cotton candy waits for customer on the streets of Kathmandu September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People march in the Charlotte Labor Day Parade in Charlotte, North Carolina September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A villager carries grass while walking through a dry dam as a result of a long drought period in the Bojonegoro district of Indonesia's East Java province on September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Veterinarian Dr. Doug Mader, (center), ultrasounds an endangered hawksbill sea turtle at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital in Marathon, Florida in this September 2, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau/Handout
Members of law enforcement line up before the Coalition to March on Wall Street South protest in Charlotte, North Carolina September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Participants in period costume take a break during anniversary celebrations of the battle of Borodino at the Borodino museum-reserve outside Moscow September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Staff work behind the scenes at the New Broadcasting House studio as Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne, speaks on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout
A Chinese construction worker gestures as he is photographed in the capital Luanda September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko