2012年 9月 6日

Inside Quebec

<p>Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

2012年 9月 6日

Thousands of students march as they protest against tuition hikes in downtown Montreal, Quebec April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A worker harvests cranberries the Atoka cranberry farm in Manseau, Quebec, September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

A worker harvests cranberries the Atoka cranberry farm in Manseau, Quebec, September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2012年 9月 6日

A worker harvests cranberries the Atoka cranberry farm in Manseau, Quebec, September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Montreal Alouettes' quarterback Anthony Calvillo (R) and teammate running back Brandon Whitaker (2) sit in the dressing room following the overtime loss of their CFL Eastern semi-final football game against Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Montreal, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivier Jean </p>

Montreal Alouettes' quarterback Anthony Calvillo (R) and teammate running back Brandon Whitaker (2) sit in more

2012年 9月 6日

Montreal Alouettes' quarterback Anthony Calvillo (R) and teammate running back Brandon Whitaker (2) sit in the dressing room following the overtime loss of their CFL Eastern semi-final football game against Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Montreal, November 13, 2011. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>A riot policeman aims his tear gas gun at a protester during a march against student tuition hikes and Bill 78 in downtown Montreal, Quebec July 22, 2012. The mass demonstration, which is quickly becoming a monthly protest in Montreal since it started around six months ago, has drawn tens of thousands of people to protest in the city. REUTERS/Olivier Jean </p>

A riot policeman aims his tear gas gun at a protester during a march against student tuition hikes and Billmore

2012年 9月 6日

A riot policeman aims his tear gas gun at a protester during a march against student tuition hikes and Bill 78 in downtown Montreal, Quebec July 22, 2012. The mass demonstration, which is quickly becoming a monthly protest in Montreal since it started around six months ago, has drawn tens of thousands of people to protest in the city. REUTERS/Olivier Jean

<p>A "no access" sign is seen as a grizzly bear growls at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec September 24, 2008. Parks Canada estimates that up to 20,000 grizzly bears remain in western Alberta, the Yukon and Northwest Territories and British Columbia. The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada lists the grizzly bear as a "Special Concern". REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

A "no access" sign is seen as a grizzly bear growls at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec more

2012年 9月 6日

A "no access" sign is seen as a grizzly bear growls at the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec September 24, 2008. Parks Canada estimates that up to 20,000 grizzly bears remain in western Alberta, the Yukon and Northwest Territories and British Columbia. The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada lists the grizzly bear as a "Special Concern". REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Laurent Brossoit concedes a goal to Shawinigan Cataractes' Kirill Kabanov (not pictured) during the second period of their tie breaker Memorial Cup ice hockey game in Shawinigan, Quebec, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Didier Debusschere/Pool </p>

Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Laurent Brossoit concedes a goal to Shawinigan Cataractes' Kirill Kabanov (not pimore

2012年 9月 6日

Edmonton Oil Kings goalie Laurent Brossoit concedes a goal to Shawinigan Cataractes' Kirill Kabanov (not pictured) during the second period of their tie breaker Memorial Cup ice hockey game in Shawinigan, Quebec, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Didier Debusschere/Pool

<p>A security guard instructs members of Canada's Haitian community as they stand in line at an immigration consulting office in Montreal January 19, 2010. The people are hoping to help family and friends immigrate to Canada after a magnitude 7 earthquake destroyed much of the capital Port-au-Prince on January 12. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

A security guard instructs members of Canada's Haitian community as they stand in line at an immigration comore

2012年 9月 6日

A security guard instructs members of Canada's Haitian community as they stand in line at an immigration consulting office in Montreal January 19, 2010. The people are hoping to help family and friends immigrate to Canada after a magnitude 7 earthquake destroyed much of the capital Port-au-Prince on January 12. REUTERS/Shaun Best

<p>A man stands drinking beer as he looks at the flooded streets in Montreal, Quebec May 29, 2012. Flash flooding occurred after heavy thunderstorms blew across the island. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

A man stands drinking beer as he looks at the flooded streets in Montreal, Quebec May 29, 2012. Flash floodmore

2012年 9月 6日

A man stands drinking beer as he looks at the flooded streets in Montreal, Quebec May 29, 2012. Flash flooding occurred after heavy thunderstorms blew across the island. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A statue of McGill University founder James McGill is seen on the campus in Montreal, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

A statue of McGill University founder James McGill is seen on the campus in Montreal, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Shaun Best

2012年 9月 6日

A statue of McGill University founder James McGill is seen on the campus in Montreal, October 2, 2009. REUTERS/Shaun Best

<p>Student protesters overturn a table filled with croissants and orange juice prior to the National Bank Financial Group annual general meeting in Montreal April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

Student protesters overturn a table filled with croissants and orange juice prior to the National Bank Finamore

2012年 9月 6日

Student protesters overturn a table filled with croissants and orange juice prior to the National Bank Financial Group annual general meeting in Montreal April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A student acting as a mourner cries during a mock funeral demonstration in Quebec City, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

A student acting as a mourner cries during a mock funeral demonstration in Quebec City, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2012年 9月 6日

A student acting as a mourner cries during a mock funeral demonstration in Quebec City, March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2012年 9月 6日

A polar bear swims underwater in the St-Felicien Wildlife Zoo in St-Felicien, Quebec October 31, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>People attend the White Dinner in Montreal August 16, 2012. Guests are required to be dressed in white and bring their own food, drink and cutlery. According to the organisers, over 4,000 people attended the event. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

People attend the White Dinner in Montreal August 16, 2012. Guests are required to be dressed in white and more

2012年 9月 6日

People attend the White Dinner in Montreal August 16, 2012. Guests are required to be dressed in white and bring their own food, drink and cutlery. According to the organisers, over 4,000 people attended the event. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A man plays in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

A man plays in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

2012年 9月 6日

A man plays in the snow during the snow bath at the Quebec Winter Carnival in Quebec City, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>The family of Nick Rizzuto leaves the church following his funeral in Montreal, January 2, 2010. Rizzuto, eldest son of Vito Rizzuto, the reputed head of the Montreal Mafia according to media reports, was gunned down in Montreal's Notre-dame-de-Grace neighborhood. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

The family of Nick Rizzuto leaves the church following his funeral in Montreal, January 2, 2010. Rizzuto, emore

2012年 9月 6日

The family of Nick Rizzuto leaves the church following his funeral in Montreal, January 2, 2010. Rizzuto, eldest son of Vito Rizzuto, the reputed head of the Montreal Mafia according to media reports, was gunned down in Montreal's Notre-dame-de-Grace neighborhood. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>People playfully fight with water guns during the Great Big Burlesque Tintamarre on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, August 2, 2009. The event was held in reaction to the cancellation of the re-enactment of the battle of the Plains of Abraham. The original battle was cancelled due to concerns about people's security after threats of violence were made by hard-line separatists. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

People playfully fight with water guns during the Great Big Burlesque Tintamarre on the Plains of Abraham imore

2012年 9月 6日

People playfully fight with water guns during the Great Big Burlesque Tintamarre on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, August 2, 2009. The event was held in reaction to the cancellation of the re-enactment of the battle of the Plains of Abraham. The original battle was cancelled due to concerns about people's security after threats of violence were made by hard-line separatists. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>A three week old Mulard duck tries to fly inside a barn at the Ferme Basque in St-Urbain June 6, 2009. Mulard ducks, a cross-breed between a male Muscovy duck and a common female duck, are, according to the producer, the preferred species for the production of foie gras. To obtain foie gras, the producer has to use the "gavage" technique to feed his birds. It consists of inserting a tube inside the bird's throat to deposit food into its crop. This process will, after a period of two weeks, fatten the duck's liver and produce foie gras. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

A three week old Mulard duck tries to fly inside a barn at the Ferme Basque in St-Urbain June 6, 2009. Mulamore

2012年 9月 6日

A three week old Mulard duck tries to fly inside a barn at the Ferme Basque in St-Urbain June 6, 2009. Mulard ducks, a cross-breed between a male Muscovy duck and a common female duck, are, according to the producer, the preferred species for the production of foie gras. To obtain foie gras, the producer has to use the "gavage" technique to feed his birds. It consists of inserting a tube inside the bird's throat to deposit food into its crop. This process will, after a period of two weeks, fatten the duck's liver and produce foie gras. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Employees of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDP) watch a press conference following the release of their 2010 financial results in Montreal, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

Employees of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDP) watch a press conference following the releasmore

2012年 9月 6日

Employees of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDP) watch a press conference following the release of their 2010 financial results in Montreal, February 24, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A cyclist rides past a BIXI (combination of bike and taxi) bicycle station in Old Montreal May 12, 2009. BIXI, a public bike-rental system, that is being billed as a North America first, was launched with over 3,000 bicycles available at 300 stations spread around the city. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

A cyclist rides past a BIXI (combination of bike and taxi) bicycle station in Old Montreal May 12, 2009. BImore

2012年 9月 6日

A cyclist rides past a BIXI (combination of bike and taxi) bicycle station in Old Montreal May 12, 2009. BIXI, a public bike-rental system, that is being billed as a North America first, was launched with over 3,000 bicycles available at 300 stations spread around the city. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>Serge Lachance collects maple sap at the Chemin du Roy maple grove in St-Augustin, Quebec, April 11, 2008. According to a local newspaper, close to 80% of the worldwide production of maple syrup comes from Quebec. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

Serge Lachance collects maple sap at the Chemin du Roy maple grove in St-Augustin, Quebec, April 11, 2008. more

2012年 9月 6日

Serge Lachance collects maple sap at the Chemin du Roy maple grove in St-Augustin, Quebec, April 11, 2008. According to a local newspaper, close to 80% of the worldwide production of maple syrup comes from Quebec. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>A woman sleeps at Saint Joseph's Oratory following a live broadcast from Vatican City of the canonization of Brother Andre Bessette in Montreal, October 17, 2010. Saint Brother Andre Bessette becomes Canada's first male saint. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

A woman sleeps at Saint Joseph's Oratory following a live broadcast from Vatican City of the canonization omore

2012年 9月 6日

A woman sleeps at Saint Joseph's Oratory following a live broadcast from Vatican City of the canonization of Brother Andre Bessette in Montreal, October 17, 2010. Saint Brother Andre Bessette becomes Canada's first male saint. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith </p>

The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

2012年 9月 6日

The apartment where Luka Rocco Magnotta, 29, also known as Eric Clinton Newman and Vladimir Romanov, lived in, in Montreal May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Robert J. Galbraith

<p>Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. Lin, 32, was killed in May and police believe that the murder is shown in a gruesome online video of a man stabbing another man to death before dismembering and defiling the corpse. Lin's severed hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and to schools in Vancouver, while other body parts were found in Montreal. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services more

2012年 9月 6日

Dirang Lin, father of slain student Jun Lin holds the ashes at his son's gravesite during funeral services in Montreal, July 26, 2012. Lin, 32, was killed in May and police believe that the murder is shown in a gruesome online video of a man stabbing another man to death before dismembering and defiling the corpse. Lin's severed hands and feet were mailed to the offices of political parties in Ottawa and to schools in Vancouver, while other body parts were found in Montreal. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>An officer cadet from the Royal Military College Saint-Jean (RMCSJ) manoeuvres through the mud in the "low crawl" obstacle, part of the traditional obstacle course marking the end of the Orientation Programme for the new officer cadets in Saint-Jean, Quebec, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

An officer cadet from the Royal Military College Saint-Jean (RMCSJ) manoeuvres through the mud in the "low more

2012年 9月 6日

An officer cadet from the Royal Military College Saint-Jean (RMCSJ) manoeuvres through the mud in the "low crawl" obstacle, part of the traditional obstacle course marking the end of the Orientation Programme for the new officer cadets in Saint-Jean, Quebec, September 4, 2009. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>People walk in front of the Chateau Frontenac during a snowstorm in Quebec City December 9, 2009. According to Environment Canada wind gusts have reached speed of up to 100km/h. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

People walk in front of the Chateau Frontenac during a snowstorm in Quebec City December 9, 2009. Accordingmore

2012年 9月 6日

People walk in front of the Chateau Frontenac during a snowstorm in Quebec City December 9, 2009. According to Environment Canada wind gusts have reached speed of up to 100km/h. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>People arrive for the White Dinner in Montreal August 16, 2012. Guests are required to be dressed in white and bring their own food, drink and cutlery. According to the organisers, over 4,000 people attended the event. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi </p>

People arrive for the White Dinner in Montreal August 16, 2012. Guests are required to be dressed in white more

2012年 9月 6日

People arrive for the White Dinner in Montreal August 16, 2012. Guests are required to be dressed in white and bring their own food, drink and cutlery. According to the organisers, over 4,000 people attended the event. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A fan painted with the Nordiques colors cheers during the Blue March rally on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, October 2, 2010. The march was held to put pressure on the federal government to invest CAD$175 million ($171 million) on a NHL-caliber hockey arena in Quebec City and help bring back an NHL team. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

A fan painted with the Nordiques colors cheers during the Blue March rally on the Plains of Abraham in Quebmore

2012年 9月 6日

A fan painted with the Nordiques colors cheers during the Blue March rally on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City, October 2, 2010. The march was held to put pressure on the federal government to invest CAD$175 million ($171 million) on a NHL-caliber hockey arena in Quebec City and help bring back an NHL team. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

<p>Canadian financial advisor Earl Jones is rushed out of the courthouse in Montreal, July 28, 2009. Jones, who investors say swindled them out of as much as C$50 million ($46.3 million) in a so-called Ponzi scheme, was released on bail. REUTERS/Shaun Best </p>

Canadian financial advisor Earl Jones is rushed out of the courthouse in Montreal, July 28, 2009. Jones, whmore

2012年 9月 6日

Canadian financial advisor Earl Jones is rushed out of the courthouse in Montreal, July 28, 2009. Jones, who investors say swindled them out of as much as C$50 million ($46.3 million) in a so-called Ponzi scheme, was released on bail. REUTERS/Shaun Best

<p>Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois addresses party supporters after winning a minority government in the Quebec provincial election in Montreal, Quebec, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi</p>

Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois addresses party supporters after winning a minority government in themore

2012年 9月 6日

Parti Quebecois leader Pauline Marois addresses party supporters after winning a minority government in the Quebec provincial election in Montreal, Quebec, September 4, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

<p>A man looks through a window as smoke covers the skyline of Quebec City May 30, 2010. A smoke cloud coming from the forest fires of Wemotaci was blown over Quebec City by high North West winds, according to Environment Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger </p>

A man looks through a window as smoke covers the skyline of Quebec City May 30, 2010. A smoke cloud coming more

2012年 9月 6日

A man looks through a window as smoke covers the skyline of Quebec City May 30, 2010. A smoke cloud coming from the forest fires of Wemotaci was blown over Quebec City by high North West winds, according to Environment Canada. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

