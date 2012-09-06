Putin vs. the wild
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets dismore
Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at a crane as he sits in a motorised deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. Putin, who has tracked a Siberian tiger and posed with a polar bear, on Wednesday took his love of wildlife to new heights by flying with cranes - to lead them on a migration route. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district Septembemore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (front) flies in a motorized deltaplane at Yamalo-Nenets district September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alexsey Druginyn/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks along the Khemchik River in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 15more
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks along the Khemchik River in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 15, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in the Yenisei River in Siberia as he makes a tour together with Pmore
Russia's President Vladimir Putin fishes in the Yenisei River in Siberia as he makes a tour together with Prince Albert II of Monaco, August 13, 2007. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/KREMLIN
Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in more
Vladimir Putin (L) fires darts with a crossbow at an endangered grey whale from a motorboat in Olga Bay in the Sea of Japan, August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin (3rd L) attaches a satellite tracking tag to a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalovmore
Vladimir Putin (3rd L) attaches a satellite tracking tag to a Beluga whale named Dasha as he visits Chkalov island, 700 kilometres (440 miles) northeast of the city of Khabarovsk, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Nikolsky
A video grab showsVladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikamore
A video grab showsVladimir Putin looking through the porthole of the "Mir-2" mini-submersible at Lake Baikal, August 1, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Amore
Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin (L) holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite trackemore
Vladimir Putin (L) holds a five-year-old tiger's head as scientists put on a collar with a satellite tracker on the animal in the academy of sciences Ussuri reserve in Russia's Far East, August 31, 2008. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. Picture takenmore
Vladimir Putin looks at a female leopard as he visits the National Park in Sochi May 2, 2010. Picture taken May 2, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool
Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pomore
Vladimir Putin swims in a lake in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, Junmore
Vladimir Putin feeds a young elk at the national park 'Losiny Ostrov' (Elk Island) in northeast Moscow, June 5, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Landmore
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) assists in polar bear research during his visit to Alexandra Land on Franz Josef Land in the far north of Russia in the Barents Sea, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Nikolsky
Vladimir Putin (R) rides a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash smore
Vladimir Putin (R) rides a horse during his working visit to the Siberian Khakasiya region, near Karatash settlement outside the city of Abakan February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Alexei Druzhinin/Pool
Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Vladimir Putin enjoy fishing on the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region Augustmore
Dmitry Medvedev (R) and Vladimir Putin enjoy fishing on the river Volga in Russia's Astrakhan region August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Mikhail Klimentyev/RIA Novosti/Kremlin
Vladimir Putin admires a sturgeon during his visit to a fishing farm outside the Caspian city of Astrakhan,more
Vladimir Putin admires a sturgeon during his visit to a fishing farm outside the Caspian city of Astrakhan, April 25, 2002. REUTERS/ITAR-TASS/KREMLIN PRESS-SERVICE
Vladimir Putin (R), Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and former Government Chief of Staff and newly-amore
Vladimir Putin (R), Emergencies Minister Sergei Shoigu (C) and former Government Chief of Staff and newly-appointed Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin take part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopardmore
Vladimir Putin takes part in an expedition to Ubsunur Hollow Biosphere Preserve to inspect the snow leopard's habitat in Tyva Republic in the Siberian Federal District October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Ria Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin
下一个
Quake hits Costa Rica
A powerful earthquake rocks Costa Rica.
Faces of the Afghan Army
The many faces of the Afghan National Army.
Holy Jerusalem
Scenes from the land where Judaism, Islam and Christianity meet.
Plight of organ sellers
People in extreme poverty sometimes go to desperate measures to earn money, including selling their own organs.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.