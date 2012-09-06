版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 00:00 BJT

At the LA County Fair

<p>A boy rides on a slide at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. The nation's largest county fair, running from August 31 to September 30, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A boy rides on a slide at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. The nation'smore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A boy rides on a slide at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. The nation's largest county fair, running from August 31 to September 30, is celebrating its 90th anniversary. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 15
<p>Boys pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Boys pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lumore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Boys pose for a photo at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 15
<p>Jessica Ramos, 20, eats deep fried cookie dough at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Jessica Ramos, 20, eats deep fried cookie dough at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California Septemmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Jessica Ramos, 20, eats deep fried cookie dough at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 15
<p>Pigs race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Pigs race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson more

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Pigs race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 15
<p>Ellen Cosmas, 40, from Australia, looks at a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Ellen Cosmas, 40, from Australia, looks at a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, Californimore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Ellen Cosmas, 40, from Australia, looks at a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Keyla Barreto (R), 6, shoots bubbles at her brother Jean, 5, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Keyla Barreto (R), 6, shoots bubbles at her brother Jean, 5, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, Calimore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Keyla Barreto (R), 6, shoots bubbles at her brother Jean, 5, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 15
<p>A woman holds a plate of fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A woman holds a plate of fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012.more

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A woman holds a plate of fried food at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 15
<p>Daisy Pursley, 2, walks amongst goats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Daisy Pursley, 2, walks amongst goats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 201more

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Daisy Pursley, 2, walks amongst goats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 15
<p>A couple eats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple eats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A couple eats at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 15
<p>A man holds a plate of fries at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man holds a plate of fries at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A man holds a plate of fries at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 15
<p>A man plays with his daughter in front of a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man plays with his daughter in front of a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, Californiamore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A man plays with his daughter in front of a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
11 / 15
<p>A man carries a painting of the twin towers destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man carries a painting of the twin towers destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the Los Angelesmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A man carries a painting of the twin towers destroyed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 15
<p>A couple shops at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

A couple shops at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A couple shops at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
13 / 15
<p>A man bungee jumps at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

A man bungee jumps at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nimore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

A man bungee jumps at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
14 / 15
<p>Visitors walk past food stands at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Visitors walk past food stands at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUmore

2012年 9月 7日 星期五

Visitors walk past food stands at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Putin vs. the wild

Putin vs. the wild

下一个

Putin vs. the wild

Putin vs. the wild

A look at Russian President Vladimir Putin, a man of the wilderness.

2012年 9月 6日
Quake hits Costa Rica

Quake hits Costa Rica

A powerful earthquake rocks Costa Rica.

2012年 9月 7日
Faces of the Afghan Army

Faces of the Afghan Army

The many faces of the Afghan National Army.

2012年 9月 6日
Holy Jerusalem

Holy Jerusalem

Scenes from the land where Judaism, Islam and Christianity meet.

2012年 9月 6日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias fight to tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State mounts a fierce defence of their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons. At times they can pin down advancing Iraqi forces for days.

Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐