版本:
中国

Farmers against mining

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Villagers shout for their farms and villages during protests against the Lebadaung copper mine project in Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. Villagers protested against the seizing of over 7,800 acres of farmland, involving 26 villages, for a copper mine project in Sarlingyi Township in Sagaing Division, about 450 miles northwest of Yangon. The mine project is a joint venture between a Chinese company and Myanmar's...more

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Villagers shout for their farms and villages during protests against the Lebadaung copper mine project in Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. Villagers protested against the seizing of over 7,800 acres of farmland, involving 26 villages, for a copper mine project in Sarlingyi Township in Sagaing Division, about 450 miles northwest of Yangon. The mine project is a joint venture between a Chinese company and Myanmar's military-owned Myanmar Economic Holding Limited (MEHL). Some villagers say they are satisfied with the compensations paid by the mining company while some others do not want to leave their village for compensation. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
1 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Villagers shout for their farms and villages during protests against the Lebadaung copper mine project in Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Villagers shout for their farms and villages during protests against the Lebadaung copper mine project in Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
2 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Police walk in a monastery that farmers are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12 , 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Police walk in a monastery that farmers are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12 , 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Farmers look at police from inside a monastery that they are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Farmers look at police from inside a monastery that they are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
4 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Farmers cry inside a monastery, which they are using as a protest camp, in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Farmers cry inside a monastery, which they are using as a protest camp, in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
5 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

A Buddhist novice monk walks inside a monastery that farmers are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

A Buddhist novice monk walks inside a monastery that farmers are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
6 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

A villager stands with his bicycle on his way to collect water in Setaw village, one of the villages due to move to make way for a copper mine project at Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

A villager stands with his bicycle on his way to collect water in Setaw village, one of the villages due to move to make way for a copper mine project at Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
7 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Polices stand guard in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Polices stand guard in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
8 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Smoke rises at the site of a copper mine project, at Lebadaung Hill, in Sarlingyi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Smoke rises at the site of a copper mine project, at Lebadaung Hill, in Sarlingyi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
9 / 10
2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Villagers shout for their farms and villages during protests against the Lebadaung copper mine project in Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

2012年 9月 13日 星期四

Villagers shout for their farms and villages during protests against the Lebadaung copper mine project in Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
10 / 10

Farmers against mining

Farmers against mining 分享
重新播放
下一个

Angelina Jolie, refugee advocate

Angelina Jolie, refugee advocate
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »