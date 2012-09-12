Farmers against mining
Villagers shout for their farms and villages during protests against the Lebadaung copper mine project in Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. Villagers protested against the seizing of over 7,800 acres of farmland, involving 26 villages, for a copper mine project in Sarlingyi Township in Sagaing Division, about 450 miles northwest of Yangon. The mine project is a joint venture between a Chinese company and Myanmar's military-owned Myanmar Economic Holding Limited (MEHL). Some villagers say they are satisfied with the compensations paid by the mining company while some others do not want to leave their village for compensation. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Police walk in a monastery that farmers are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12 , 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Farmers look at police from inside a monastery that they are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Farmers cry inside a monastery, which they are using as a protest camp, in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A Buddhist novice monk walks inside a monastery that farmers are using as a protest camp in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A villager stands with his bicycle on his way to collect water in Setaw village, one of the villages due to move to make way for a copper mine project at Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Polices stand guard in Monywa township September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Smoke rises at the site of a copper mine project, at Lebadaung Hill, in Sarlingyi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
