World's tallest mohawk

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," is surrounded by the media while showing off his 3 feet 8.6 inch do during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses for a photographer at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," arrives on the back of a tricycle to a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Television journalist Takashi Yanagisawa holds a measuring tape from atop a step ladder while interviewing Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," is photographed from behind while giving interviews at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," smiles during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," walks past a water fountain in Washington Square Park after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," stretches out in a limousine after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," carefully enters a limousine after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

2012年 9月 14日 星期五

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," arrives to a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

