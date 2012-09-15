China's Christmas factories
A vendor smokes next to an inflatable Santa Claus outside of his Christmas decoration shop in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September, when massive orders from around the world arrive in Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in the prosperous Zhejiang province....more
A vendor smokes next to an inflatable Santa Claus outside of his Christmas decoration shop in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Christmas comes but once a year, but for Christmas decoration factories and retailers in China, it starts as earliest as July and ends in late September, when massive orders from around the world arrive in Yiwu, located 300 km (185 miles) south of Shanghai in the prosperous Zhejiang province. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. Yiwu is considered a bellwether for China's low-cost exports, especially exports destined for emerging markets. Orders come from places as far away as Europe, the United States and South America. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Shi Kuan Hua, a Christmas decoration vendor stands at his shop in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. This year, European demand for Christmas goods has dropped sharply, local vendors said. Shi Kuan Hua, a local vendor estimated that his European orders had fallen by 40 percent. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Natalia Malharoblishvki from Georgia buys Christmas decorations at a commercial area in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A man past a Christmas decoration commercial area in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A vendor stands at the entrance of his Christmas decoration shop next to plastic Santa Claus toys in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Christmas decoration shop is seen at a commercial area in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee pushes a cart with plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Plastic Santa Claus toys are seen at Christmas shop in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman works on a computer at a Christmas decoration shop in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee makes plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An employee works to make plastic Christmas trees at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Boxes with plastic Christmas trees for the Russian market are seen at the Zhongsheng Christmas Crafts factory in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman walks under the rain near an inflatable Santa Claus at a commercial area in Yiwu, Zhejiang province September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
