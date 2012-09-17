版本:
Inside Mali

A woman walks by the Grand Mosque of Djenne, on market day in Djenne September 2, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed town, in previous years. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, after which Islamist rebels took control of the country's northern two-thirds, less than 20 tourists have come to Djenne, according to the local tourism board. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A woman walks by the Grand Mosque of Djenne, on market day in Djenne September 2, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed town, in previous years. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, after which Islamist rebels took control of the country's northern two-thirds, less than 20 tourists have come to Djenne, according to the local tourism board. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An artisanal gold miner peers up from a small-scale mine where he is working in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An artisanal gold miner peers up from a small-scale mine where he is working in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Cotton farmer Karim Traore, 29, surveys his cotton field outside Koutiala, Mali August 30, 2012. Traore says good rains this year have boosted his crops, which he will sell to the Malian national cotton company CMDT after harvest in October. Mali's cotton sector, which according to CMDT data directly employs four of Mali's 15 million people, has not been directly effected by Mali's political and security crises. "My crops are doing...more

Cotton farmer Karim Traore, 29, surveys his cotton field outside Koutiala, Mali August 30, 2012. Traore says good rains this year have boosted his crops, which he will sell to the Malian national cotton company CMDT after harvest in October. Mali's cotton sector, which according to CMDT data directly employs four of Mali's 15 million people, has not been directly effected by Mali's political and security crises. "My crops are doing well and I have not seen any negative effects of the coup d'etat on my cotton," Traore said. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Traditional mud-brick walls are seen during sunset in Djenne September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Traditional mud-brick walls are seen during sunset in Djenne September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A girl stands in the doorway of her house in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A girl stands in the doorway of her house in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A small-scale gold miner carrying her tools on her head poses for a picture before heading home after working in Kalana, August 25, 2012. Gold mining in Mali has rebounded since the landlocked West African nation's coup d'etat in late March and 2012 national gold production estimates stand at 500 tonnes. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A small-scale gold miner carrying her tools on her head poses for a picture before heading home after working in Kalana, August 25, 2012. Gold mining in Mali has rebounded since the landlocked West African nation's coup d'etat in late March and 2012 national gold production estimates stand at 500 tonnes. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A worker shovels cotton seeds into a conveyor belt in the ground while a truck delivers a cotton seed shipment at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. The factory is one of the largest animal feed factories in Mali, has lost at least 2 billion francs CFA (US $4m) since the coup d'etat, Daouda Toure, the company's managing director said. More than 65 per cent of his animal feed buyers were in the...more

A worker shovels cotton seeds into a conveyor belt in the ground while a truck delivers a cotton seed shipment at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. The factory is one of the largest animal feed factories in Mali, has lost at least 2 billion francs CFA (US $4m) since the coup d'etat, Daouda Toure, the company's managing director said. More than 65 per cent of his animal feed buyers were in the north, and has lost all of them since the Islamist takeover, he said. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A worker fabricates a plastic bag designed to hold cotton at the Badenya Company in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. After Mali's military coup d'etat in late March an energy crisis forced the factory to close for two months, causing the company to lose tens of thousands of dollars. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A worker fabricates a plastic bag designed to hold cotton at the Badenya Company in Koutiala, Mali August 31, 2012. After Mali's military coup d'etat in late March an energy crisis forced the factory to close for two months, causing the company to lose tens of thousands of dollars. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Small-scale gold miners Fanta Tounkara (L) and Fanta Camara pan for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Small-scale gold miners Fanta Tounkara (L) and Fanta Camara pan for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A butcher chops meat at the central market of Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A butcher chops meat at the central market of Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man practices reciting Quranic verses handwritten on a piece of wood in front of the Grand Mosque of Djenne, Mali September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A man practices reciting Quranic verses handwritten on a piece of wood in front of the Grand Mosque of Djenne, Mali September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Aboubakar Yaro, head of conservation at the Djenne Library of Manuscipts, holds an Islamic manuscript from the 15th century in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Aboubakar Yaro, head of conservation at the Djenne Library of Manuscipts, holds an Islamic manuscript from the 15th century in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Halidou Zakaria Toure, 49, manager of the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali, poses for a picture next to the company's stock of animal feed made from cotton grain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Halidou Zakaria Toure, 49, manager of the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala, Mali, poses for a picture next to the company's stock of animal feed made from cotton grain, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Radio DJ Boubacar "Bouki" Diarra poses for a picture in his studio in Bamako, September 6, 2012. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, armed assailants thought to have links with the military have attacked numerous Malian journalists. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Radio DJ Boubacar "Bouki" Diarra poses for a picture in his studio in Bamako, September 6, 2012. Since Mali's coup d'etat in late March, armed assailants thought to have links with the military have attacked numerous Malian journalists. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Workers push barrels of vegetable oil produced with cotton seeds toward a truck at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Workers push barrels of vegetable oil produced with cotton seeds toward a truck at the Malian Animal Feed Company factory in Koutiala August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Small-scale gold trader Amadou Dabo, 46, displays his tools used to weigh and purchase gold, including roughly seven grams of gold he bought off of small-scale miners for about $30 (seen next to calculator) in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Small-scale gold trader Amadou Dabo, 46, displays his tools used to weigh and purchase gold, including roughly seven grams of gold he bought off of small-scale miners for about $30 (seen next to calculator) in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A street is seen through the window of a primary school in Djenne September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A street is seen through the window of a primary school in Djenne September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A boy chops wood in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, home to numerous Unesco World Heritage sites, in previous years. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A boy chops wood in Djenne, Mali, September 1, 2012. Nearly 10,000 annual tourists visited Djenne, home to numerous Unesco World Heritage sites, in previous years. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Artisanal gold miner Sara Moulare (C), 29, and colleagues pan for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Artisanal gold miner Sara Moulare (C), 29, and colleagues pan for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Small-scale gold miner Modibo "Fama" Kone, 57, stands in an area where he is panning for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Small-scale gold miner Modibo "Fama" Kone, 57, stands in an area where he is panning for gold in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A gold miner drives home on his motorcycle after work in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A gold miner drives home on his motorcycle after work in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Awa Baba Dji, 20, poses for a picture at the cafe she manages, located across the road from a joint Randgold-Iamgold mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Awa Baba Dji, 20, poses for a picture at the cafe she manages, located across the road from a joint Randgold-Iamgold mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Signs for hotels and tourist attractions line the road in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Signs for hotels and tourist attractions line the road in Djenne September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Artisanal gold miners walk to work carrying their tools on their heads at a small scale mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Artisanal gold miners walk to work carrying their tools on their heads at a small scale mine in Kalana August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A pirogue captain plying the Niger river tributaries unloads passengers in Djenne, Mali August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A pirogue captain plying the Niger river tributaries unloads passengers in Djenne, Mali August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A small-scale gold miner rests after a day of work panning for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A small-scale gold miner rests after a day of work panning for gold in Kalana August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A boy rides a bicycle down a street in Djenne, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A boy rides a bicycle down a street in Djenne, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A small-scale gold mine is seen in Kalana, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

A small-scale gold mine is seen in Kalana, August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

