American food culture

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A man takes a bite from a hot dog in Hollywood, California October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Ellen Cosmas, 40, from Australia, looks at a food stand at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Natalia Gaplovska eats edamame as she gets ready to present a creation by designer Geova Rodriguez's Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2008. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Customers shop for meat at Wal-Mart in Rogers, Arkansas, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Grill cook Jerry Goodman replenishes the bacon supply at Tony's I-75 Restaurant in Birch Run, Michigan, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A sandwich is seen on a plate at the Second Avenue Deli in New York December 17, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Spectators bang on the glass as contestants enter the arena for "Wingbowl 19", the annual chicken wing eating contest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, February 4, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Tracy Duve serves nachos at Tony's I-75 Restaurant in Birch Run, Michigan, October 15, 2006. REUTERS/Molly Riley

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

U.S. Navy Counselor 1st Class Luz Bautista, 30, who is four-months pregnant, (R) and her fiancee U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Schwartz, 24, (L) eat dinner with their daughter Destiny, 6, at their home in San Diego, California September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Signs of fast food restaurants are seen along a busy street in Los Angeles, California, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/David McNew

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Farm workers harvest squash from the Chino Farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A woman shops for apples at a farmer's market in Union Square in New York February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A worker processes turkeys at the West Liberty Food processing plant in West Liberty, Iowa July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Sliders (small burgers) are seen backstage before the Herve Leger by Max Azria Fall/Winter 2011 collection show during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Students sit down to eat a healthy lunch at Marston Middle School in San Diego, California, March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Blake

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Guests sit at the Patisserie section of The Bazaar restaurant at the SLS hotel in Beverly Hills, California December 10, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Nolwenn Bouvet eats a slice of pizza as she waits to board her train at Penn Station in New York June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Joey Chestnut competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. Chestnut ate a record-tying 68 hot dogs to take the crown. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Grilled meat is sliced during the Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida February 21, 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Spectators, dressed as a hot dog, mustard, ketchup, relish and fries, wait for the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A convenience store manager poses with a bag of M&M's candies and a pack of Wrigley Doublemint gum at his store in Medford, Massachusetts April 28, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Five year-old Margaret Cavanaugh eats a hot dog from Hewtin's Hot Dog cart in Providence, Rhode Island May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Tracy Burger, 45, (L) prepares food with his wife Elizabeth, 43, (C) in their eight-year-old son Dylan's room in a converted garage in Los Angeles, California December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A man holds a plate of fries at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Christina Briscoe scoops ice cream at Il Laboratorio del Gelato, an ice cream shop in New York, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A woman eats as media outside crowds around Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum at Mary Ann's Diner in Derry, New Hampshire January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A man poses for photographers with an oversized donut during a donut giveaway marking the 75th annual National Donut Day in New York June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

A man eats inside of the food court of the South Street Seaport mall owned by General Growth Properties in New York, April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

