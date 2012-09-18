版本:
Romney on the road

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney reclines the seat of his grandson Nash during a tour of his campaign plane in Salt Lake City, Utah September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney reacts as he is presented with cake from a member of the media who celebrated her birthday on the campaign plane on the way to Long Island, New York September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney hands out birthday cake after a member of the media celebrated her birthday on his campaign plane on their way to Bedford, Massachusetts, September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Ann Romney passes out Welsh cookies she baked to members of the news media traveling on the campaign plane enroute to Tampa, Florida August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney, with his son Matt at his side (L), talks to advisors on his campaign plane enroute to Las Vegas, Nevada February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney talks to a campaign advisor on board his campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney carries a surprise birthday cake for Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney (L) and Paul Ryan wave from their campaign bus as they arrive at a rally at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney boards his campaign bus after a campaign stop at Ring Power Lift Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney sits in the jump seat on his campaign bus as he rides to a campaign stop in Lexington, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney (L) speaks with Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney (L) talks to senior advisor Stuart Stevens on his campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney walks to the back of his campaign plane to talk to reporters in Bedford, Massachusetts, January 11, 2012, before flying to South Carolina. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

2012年 9月 19日 星期三

Mitt Romney reads an email on his phone while on his campaign bus as he leaves a campaign stop in Gilbert, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

