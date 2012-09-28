版本:
中国

Never too old

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

French centenarian Robert Marchand reacts after he set a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. Marchand, who turns 101 on November 26, has been training every day for months in hopes of crossing the finish line in less than five hours. Marchand cycled 100km in 4 hours 17 minutes and 27 seconds with an average speed of 23.305 km per hour. ...more

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

French centenarian Robert Marchand reacts after he set a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. Marchand, who turns 101 on November 26, has been training every day for months in hopes of crossing the finish line in less than five hours. Marchand cycled 100km in 4 hours 17 minutes and 27 seconds with an average speed of 23.305 km per hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
1 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

French centenarian Robert Marchand cycles in an attempt to establish a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

French centenarian Robert Marchand cycles in an attempt to establish a record for the fastest 100-year-old to cover 100km (62 miles) at the outdoor Tete-d'Or Velodrome track in Lyon September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Close
2 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Bodybuilder Ray Moon (C), 80, competes in the Victorian Bodybuilding Championships in Melbourne, Australia September 14, 2008. Moon has overcome polio, open-heart surgery, prostate problems and financial ruin to become an Australian body building champion. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Bodybuilder Ray Moon (C), 80, competes in the Victorian Bodybuilding Championships in Melbourne, Australia September 14, 2008. Moon has overcome polio, open-heart surgery, prostate problems and financial ruin to become an Australian body building champion. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

Close
3 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Artin Elmayan bounces a ball using a tennis racket in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2012. Elmayan, who emigrated to Argentina from Europe when it was on the verge of war in 1938 at the age of 21, said he took up tennis as a hobby and has never looked back. Now, aged 95, he is the world's oldest-ranked player. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Artin Elmayan bounces a ball using a tennis racket in Buenos Aires, Argentina September 13, 2012. Elmayan, who emigrated to Argentina from Europe when it was on the verge of war in 1938 at the age of 21, said he took up tennis as a hobby and has never looked back. Now, aged 95, he is the world's oldest-ranked player. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
4 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, Poland January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behind a DJ console watching people dance to her rhythms. She plays disco, rumba or samba for a mostly elderly audience because she feels she is giving them a new take at life. DJ Wika plays in a Warsaw club three days a week but has also been involved in other musical projects, including parties where she plays for a...more

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

DJ Wika Szmyt plays music at a club in Warsaw, Poland January 4, 2012. Szmyt, 73, spends her retirement days behind a DJ console watching people dance to her rhythms. She plays disco, rumba or samba for a mostly elderly audience because she feels she is giving them a new take at life. DJ Wika plays in a Warsaw club three days a week but has also been involved in other musical projects, including parties where she plays for a younger and more demanding audience. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
5 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

A man exercises in the park surrounding the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

A man exercises in the park surrounding the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, China May 11, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
6 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Marika Sikharulidze, 84, (R) and Vakhtang Goguadze, 70, wait backstage during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi, Georgia January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Marika Sikharulidze, 84, (R) and Vakhtang Goguadze, 70, wait backstage during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi, Georgia January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
7 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

A granny takes a penalty during a training session in Nkowankowa Township, outside Tzaneen in the Limpopo province, about 600 km (372 miles) outside Johannesburg, South Africa October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

A granny takes a penalty during a training session in Nkowankowa Township, outside Tzaneen in the Limpopo province, about 600 km (372 miles) outside Johannesburg, South Africa October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Close
8 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

One-hundred-year old Peggy McAlpine give a thumbs up as she paraglides off a 2,500-foot (762-metre) mountain peak in Kyrenia, northern Cyprus October 31, 2007. The self confessed "daredevil" leaped into record books on Wednesday by paragliding off the mountain peak. The jump was to mark McAlpine's hundredth birthday, which she had celebrated the day before when she received a congratulatory telegram from the Queen. ...more

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

One-hundred-year old Peggy McAlpine give a thumbs up as she paraglides off a 2,500-foot (762-metre) mountain peak in Kyrenia, northern Cyprus October 31, 2007. The self confessed "daredevil" leaped into record books on Wednesday by paragliding off the mountain peak. The jump was to mark McAlpine's hundredth birthday, which she had celebrated the day before when she received a congratulatory telegram from the Queen. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, 100km (62 miles) north-east from Prague, Czech Republic August 7, 2012. Lhota conceptualized the idea to create the unique house and started to build it in 1981, building it close to nature to benefit from the cooler ground temperature. Lhota's house, which is built in 2002, is able to move up and down and rotate on...more

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Bohumil Lhota, a 73-year-old builder, turns the house he built in Velke Hamry, near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, 100km (62 miles) north-east from Prague, Czech Republic August 7, 2012. Lhota conceptualized the idea to create the unique house and started to build it in 1981, building it close to nature to benefit from the cooler ground temperature. Lhota's house, which is built in 2002, is able to move up and down and rotate on its sides, which allows him to adjust to his preferred window view. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
10 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honor of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

A contestant dances next to relatives and friends during a beauty contest for elderly women, in honor of Mother's Day, in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
11 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Residents exercise at Pineyro del Campo, a home for the elderly, in Montevideo, Uruguay October 5, 2007. . REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Residents exercise at Pineyro del Campo, a home for the elderly, in Montevideo, Uruguay October 5, 2007. . REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Close
12 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Friar Cesare Bonizzi, also known as Fratello Metallo (Metal Friar), performs a duet of what he called his last metal song recording with songwriter Diana Winter (R) at a studio in Granozzo con Monticello near Novara November 17, 2009. Italy's "Brother Metal," a 63-year-old Franciscan monk who became famous for singing in a heavy metal band -- habit and all - is quitting hard rock in favor of more subtle tones. He said he will...more

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Friar Cesare Bonizzi, also known as Fratello Metallo (Metal Friar), performs a duet of what he called his last metal song recording with songwriter Diana Winter (R) at a studio in Granozzo con Monticello near Novara November 17, 2009. Italy's "Brother Metal," a 63-year-old Franciscan monk who became famous for singing in a heavy metal band -- habit and all - is quitting hard rock in favor of more subtle tones. He said he will thereafter sing modern classical compositions. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
13 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Julian Ramos, 68, and his wife Sara Cozar, 64, kiss for the media after winning "El beso mas largo" contest (the longest kiss) with a time of 5 hours and 45 minutes during "Expo Jubliados International Senior" in Torremolinos, southern Spain February 24, 2011. Fourteen couples competed for a prize of 1,000 euros ($1,378). The contestants have to be a minimum of 60 years old and retired. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Julian Ramos, 68, and his wife Sara Cozar, 64, kiss for the media after winning "El beso mas largo" contest (the longest kiss) with a time of 5 hours and 45 minutes during "Expo Jubliados International Senior" in Torremolinos, southern Spain February 24, 2011. Fourteen couples competed for a prize of 1,000 euros ($1,378). The contestants have to be a minimum of 60 years old and retired. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
14 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Pornographic movie actor Shigeo Tokuda wears a Japanese traditional costume as he prepares for the shooting of his latest film in Ichikawa, east of Tokyo, April 13, 2009. Tokuda is Japan's oldest pornographic movie star and is shooting his latest film in which he portrays a master of sex. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Pornographic movie actor Shigeo Tokuda wears a Japanese traditional costume as he prepares for the shooting of his latest film in Ichikawa, east of Tokyo, April 13, 2009. Tokuda is Japan's oldest pornographic movie star and is shooting his latest film in which he portrays a master of sex. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
15 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Septuagenarian Isobel Varley poses during 'II Expotatoo' tattoo fair in Gijon, northern Spain, May 15, 2009. Varley, who was born in 1937, is the most senior tattooed woman in the world according to the Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Septuagenarian Isobel Varley poses during 'II Expotatoo' tattoo fair in Gijon, northern Spain, May 15, 2009. Varley, who was born in 1937, is the most senior tattooed woman in the world according to the Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Close
16 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Participants receive flowers during a performance during the 2007 "Your Highness Grandmother" pageant in Brooklyn, New York, October 20, 2007. Some 15 grandmothers, virtually all drawn from Brooklyn's close-knit Russian immigrant community of Brighton Beach, sang, danced and even vamped across the stage at a local nightspot as they competed for the pageant's top honors of Ms. Grandmother and Ms. Queen Grandmother 2007. ...more

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Participants receive flowers during a performance during the 2007 "Your Highness Grandmother" pageant in Brooklyn, New York, October 20, 2007. Some 15 grandmothers, virtually all drawn from Brooklyn's close-knit Russian immigrant community of Brighton Beach, sang, danced and even vamped across the stage at a local nightspot as they competed for the pageant's top honors of Ms. Grandmother and Ms. Queen Grandmother 2007. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Close
17 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Yoga instructor Tao Porchon-Lynch goes through yoga poses at her yoga class in Hartsdale, New York May 14, 2012. At 93 years old, Porchon-Lynch was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
18 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Tsiuri Kakabadze (R), 80, performs during the "Super Grandmother and Super Grandfather" contest in Tbilisi January 5, 2011. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
19 / 20
2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Octavio Orduno, 103, goes for his daily cycle in Long Beach, California March 23, 2011. Orduno has been riding for 96 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Octavio Orduno, 103, goes for his daily cycle in Long Beach, California March 23, 2011. Orduno has been riding for 96 years. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
20 / 20

Never too old

Never too old 分享
重新播放
下一个

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »