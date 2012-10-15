版本:
Endeavour's final voyage

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A man takes a photo as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Loomis/Pool

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A woman looks out a window as she watches Space Shuttle Endeavour make its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Space Shuttle Endeavour stops in front of Randy's Donuts as it's transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Traymond Harris (L) and Ryan Hudge play basketball as Space Shuttle Endeavour travels to the California Science Center on Crenshaw Ave in Inglewood, Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Wally Skalij/Pool

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A plane flies over the Space Shuttle Endeavour as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A street sign lies on the ground in preparation for Space Shuttle Endeavour being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, California, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Spectators watch the Space Shuttle Endeavour being moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

People watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour's wing passes by their homes as it is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The Space Shuttle Endeavour is moved to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, California October 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A woman leans over a fence to catch a glimpse of Space Shuttle Endeavour making its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Crowds of people watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour is transported on Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

People watch as the Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Space shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Space Shuttle Endeavour makes a right turn onto Manchester Avenue while being moved from Los Angeles International Airport to its retirement home at the California Science Center in Exposition Park, in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A child looks out a window to watch Space Shuttle Endeavour make its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Kurt Hanna (L) and Michael Sprouse of Traffic Management Inc. install a shuttle crossing sign on Lincoln Boulevard outside Los Angeles International Airport October 11, 2012, as roads are closed to move space shuttle Endeavour to the California Science Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

A sign welcoming the space shuttle Endeavour sits in the middle of Lincoln Boulevard outside Los Angeles International Airport October 11, 2012, as roads are closed to move the shuttle to the California Science Center in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The Over Land Transporter (OLT) is mated to the space shuttle Endeavour not long after Endeavour was demated from the NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft (SCA) at Los Angeles International Airport, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The Space Shuttle Endeavour flies by the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory as it arrives in Los Angeles on the back of a 747 en route to Los Angeles International Airport, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The Space Shuttle Endeavour does a flyby of Los Angeles International Airport on the back of a 747 before making flybys at other locations in Los Angeles, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Retired space shuttle Endeavour is carried on the back of a NASA jet as it approaches the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Retired space shuttle Endeavour is carried on the back of a NASA jet as it flies over the Marin Headlands near San Francisco, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The space shuttle Endeavour, secured atop the modified 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, takes to the skies, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over Houston, Texas, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Sheir Locke/NASA/Handout

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Space shuttle Endeavour is seen atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, or SCA, at the Shuttle Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Workers pose for a photograph on the wing of NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, (SCA) with the space shuttle Endeavour mated on top, at the Kennedy Space Center, Shuttle Landing Facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Bill Ingalls

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

The space shuttle Endeavour, atop NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, flies over the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Markowitz/NASA

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Space Shuttle Endeavour makes its way from Westchester square to Randy's Donuts during its final ground journey in Los Angeles, California October 12, 2012.REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool

2012年 10月 15日 星期一

Endeavour's final voyage

