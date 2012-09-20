World Record attempts

Men prepare to barbecue beef to create the "Biggest Barbeque in the World" in General Pico March 20, 2011. In the attempt to obtain the Guinness World Record for the "Biggest Barbeque in the World", about 30,000 people took part of the event where 13,713 kilos of beef were grilled by more than 80 participants. According to organizers, General Pico broke the record, which had been previously held by Montevideo in 2008 when 12 tonnes were roasted. REUTERS/Walter Brandimarte