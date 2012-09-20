版本:
The art of alpine horns

Austrian alphorn craftsman Walter Gstettner tests one of his alphorns in a garden in the village of Vorchdorf in the Austrian province of Upper Austria, September 18, 2012. The alphorn or alpine horn is a wooden wind music instrument built in different shapes that was used for communication in most mountainous regions of Europe, from the French Alps to the Carpathians. Nowadays it is used in traditional alpine music ensembles as well as in crossover music from jazz to classical. The alphorns handmade by 68-year-old Gstettner from spruce wood, costs around 1,500 euros (US$ 1,950) and takes some 200 hours to complete. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

