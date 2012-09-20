版本:
How to eat an insect

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A woman poses with a locust between her teeth at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Locusts are cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. Organisers of the event, which included cookery classes, want to draw attention to insects as a source of nutrition. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A woman eats a locust at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A man displays locusts before they are cooked at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. . REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

Locusts are seen in a skillet during a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A woman holds a locust at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A woman poses with a locust between her teeth at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 20日 星期四

A woman reacts as she holds locusts and worms in her hand at a discovery lunch in Brussels, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

