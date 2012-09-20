版本:
Teej festival in Nepal

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

A woman offers prayer at Pashupatinath Temple during the Teej festival in Kathmandu September 18, 2012. The three-day festival, commemorating the union of the Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, involves sumptuous feasts and rigid fasting. Hindu women pray for marital bliss, the well-being of their spouses and children, and the purification of their own bodies and souls during this period of religious fasting. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

A woman lashes herself with the leaves of the Aghada plant at the Bagmati River, during the Rishi Panchami festival, in Kathmandu September 20, 2012. Rishi Panchami is observed on the last day of Teej when women worship Sapta Rishi (Seven Saints) to ask for forgiveness for sins committed during their menstruation periods throughout the year. The Hindu religion considers menstruation as a representation of impurity and women are prohibited from taking part in religious practices during their monthly cycles. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

