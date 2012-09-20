" /> " />
A room for Columbus

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

The 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, is seen in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

The Columbus Monument is reflected in a mirror inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

A man views the Columbus Monument inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. The installation will be open through November 18th, and will be free of charge, though visitors will need to reserve passes in advance through the Public Art Fund in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton more

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Columbus Circle is seen from inside an elevator shaft at the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus", a 810-square-foot living room atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

A view from the 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

The 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, is seen in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Visitors gather to view the Columbus Monument inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi speaks to the media at the 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Wallpaper is seen inside the 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Visitors wait in line to view the Columbus Monument inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

The 810-square-foot living room sits atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus" by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

A historical photograph of the Columbus Monument in Columbus Circle hangs on the wall inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus" atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in New York September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

The 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus" by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, is seen from inside the Lincoln Center looking down 59th Street in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A room for Columbus

