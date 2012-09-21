版本:
中国

The iPhone 5 frenzy

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Apple fan Greg Parker departs the Apple Store on 5th Avenue after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Apple fan Greg Parker departs the Apple Store on 5th Avenue after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

First in line, Ryan Williams, reacts as he enters the Apple store to purchase the first new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

First in line, Ryan Williams, reacts as he enters the Apple store to purchase the first new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
2 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An Apple employee exchanges a claim ticket for an iPhone 5 at an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An Apple employee exchanges a claim ticket for an iPhone 5 at an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
3 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Kai Lanier, 17-month-old, plays with his dad's newly purchased iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Kai Lanier, 17-month-old, plays with his dad's newly purchased iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Close
4 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A customer compares his older iPhone to an Apple's iPhone 5 phone after purchasing one at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A customer compares his older iPhone to an Apple's iPhone 5 phone after purchasing one at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A New York Police Department officer holds out forms as customers queue outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A New York Police Department officer holds out forms as customers queue outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
6 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An Apple iPhone 5 phone is displayed in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An Apple iPhone 5 phone is displayed in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
7 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

New York Police Department officers wait to register newly purchased iPhones outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

New York Police Department officers wait to register newly purchased iPhones outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue following the release of the Apple iPhone 5 phone in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
8 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man eats an apple as he waits to pay for two Apple iPhone 5 phones in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man eats an apple as he waits to pay for two Apple iPhone 5 phones in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
9 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A customer laughs with an Apple store employee after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 phone at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A customer laughs with an Apple store employee after purchasing an Apple iPhone 5 phone at the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
10 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Apple employees line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Apple employees line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
11 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Apple store workers cheer as they prepare to open the store to customers for the new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Apple store workers cheer as they prepare to open the store to customers for the new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
12 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People line up outside of the Apple Store on 5th Avenue for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
13 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A store worker picks up a new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A store worker picks up a new Apple iPhone 5 during the launch, at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
14 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Apple store staff members assist customers purchasing the new iPhone 5 at an Apple store in Paris, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Apple store staff members assist customers purchasing the new iPhone 5 at an Apple store in Paris, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
15 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Anthony Fletch from Paris poses with his iPhone 5 after being the first customer at an Apple store in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Anthony Fletch from Paris poses with his iPhone 5 after being the first customer at an Apple store in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
16 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

French Apple employees and unemployed former retailers demonstrate in front of an Apple store during the launching of the Iphone 5 in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

French Apple employees and unemployed former retailers demonstrate in front of an Apple store during the launching of the Iphone 5 in Paris September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
17 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Employees welcome customers at an Apple store before the release of iPhone 5 in Munich early September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Employees welcome customers at an Apple store before the release of iPhone 5 in Munich early September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
18 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Ralf Marth from Munich celebrates being the first customer at an Apple store receiving an iPhone 5 in Munich September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Ralf Marth from Munich celebrates being the first customer at an Apple store receiving an iPhone 5 in Munich September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
19 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A customer shows two sets of iPhone 5 that she had ordered online, at an Apple store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A customer shows two sets of iPhone 5 that she had ordered online, at an Apple store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
20 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Handout image released by iFixit.com shows different parts of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Handout image released by iFixit.com shows different parts of a new iPhone 5 in Melbourne, Australia September 21, 2012. REUTERS/iFixIt.com/Handout

Close
21 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen on a BMW car near people waiting for the release of iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A portrait of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is seen on a BMW car near people waiting for the release of iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
22 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Customers laugh with each other after purchasing their Apple iPhone 5 phones inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Customers laugh with each other after purchasing their Apple iPhone 5 phones inside the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
23 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People queue outside an Apple store as they wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People queue outside an Apple store as they wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
24 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People look at an Apple iPad as they queue and wait to buy an iPhone 5, outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People look at an Apple iPad as they queue and wait to buy an iPhone 5, outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
25 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A shopper waiting in a queue outside an Apple store holds cards entitling her to buy two iPhones, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A shopper waiting in a queue outside an Apple store holds cards entitling her to buy two iPhones, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
26 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People play card games as they queue outside an Apple store and wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People play card games as they queue outside an Apple store and wait to buy an iPhone 5, in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
27 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 as an Apple fan shows his iPad outside Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. A crowd of over seven hundred people gathered outside the store from early morning on the first day of sales in Japan for Apple's iPhone 5. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 as an Apple fan shows his iPad outside Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. A crowd of over seven hundred people gathered outside the store from early morning on the first day of sales in Japan for Apple's iPhone 5. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
28 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Customers (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Customers (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
29 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A customer (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A customer (R) who just bought an iPhone 5 from an Apple store resells the newly released smartphone, to another man who is expected to ship it as parallel goods into mainland China, for at least HK$1,200 ($150) more than the original price, right after the customer left the store in Hong Kong September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
30 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People wait in line to buy Apple Inc's iPhone 5 outside an Apple Store in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
31 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An iPhone fan waits outside an Apple Store to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo's Ginza district September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
32 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man pays cash for an Apple iPhone 5 phone in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. Apple fans queued around city blocks worldwide on Friday to get their hands on the new iPhone 5 - but grumbles about inaccurate maps tempered the excitement. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man pays cash for an Apple iPhone 5 phone in the Apple Store on 5th Avenue in New York, September 21, 2012. Apple fans queued around city blocks worldwide on Friday to get their hands on the new iPhone 5 - but grumbles about inaccurate maps tempered the excitement. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS TELECOMS)

Close
33 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A sign, placed by a passerby making a comment about consumerism, stands next to a line of people outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012, as they wait to buy an iPhone 5. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A sign, placed by a passerby making a comment about consumerism, stands next to a line of people outside an Apple store in central Sydney September 21, 2012, as they wait to buy an iPhone 5. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
34 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Jackie Lin waits in line outside the Apple store on 5th Avenue, for Friday's iPhone 5 models to go on sale, in New York September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Jackie Lin waits in line outside the Apple store on 5th Avenue, for Friday's iPhone 5 models to go on sale, in New York September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
35 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A woman wearing a sleeping bag waits outside an Apple Store as she waits to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A woman wearing a sleeping bag waits outside an Apple Store as she waits to purchase Apple Inc's iPhone 5 in Tokyo September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
36 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A passerby photographs an Apple store logo with his Samsung Galaxy phone on the morning iPhone 5 goes on sale to the public in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A passerby photographs an Apple store logo with his Samsung Galaxy phone on the morning iPhone 5 goes on sale to the public in central Sydney September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
37 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Men wearing cardboard hats, depicting Apple's new iPhone 5, wait for the release of the phone near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Men wearing cardboard hats, depicting Apple's new iPhone 5, wait for the release of the phone near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
38 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man waits for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man waits for the release of Apple's iPhone 5 near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
39 / 40
2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

People wait for the release of Apple's new iPhone 5 in front of Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Close
40 / 40

The iPhone 5 frenzy

The iPhone 5 frenzy 分享
重新播放
下一个

Animals around the world

Animals around the world
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月13-19日）

2017年 2月 20日 星期一

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »