Jazmine's transformation

Jazmine Raygoza (R) talks to her mother Veronica as they eat bacon-wrapped hot dogs during a Father's Day barbeque at their home in Denver in this June 18, 2011, file photo two days before Jazmine's gastric banding operation. After trying multiple diets and exercise, Jazmine, 17, decided on the Lap-Band treatment with the encouragement of her mother, who had a gastric bypass herself. REUTERS/Rick Wilking