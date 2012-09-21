版本:
Jazmine's transformation

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza (R) talks to her mother Veronica as they eat bacon-wrapped hot dogs during a Father's Day barbeque at their home in Denver in this June 18, 2011, file photo two days before Jazmine's gastric banding operation. After trying multiple diets and exercise, Jazmine, 17, decided on the Lap-Band treatment with the encouragement of her mother, who had a gastric bypass herself. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza sends a text message to her brother and sister as she waits at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo just before her Lap-Band surgery. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, is wheeled into an operating room by registered nurse Russel Hutchinson and surgeon Michael Snyder (R) for her gastric banding operation at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, (C) starts to wake up in the hands of anaesthesiologist Andrea Grilli (L) as Surgical First Assistant Tony Covello finishes up her gastric banding operation at Rose Medical Center in Denver in this June 20, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 17, (L) does ab crunches during a workout at a gym as her mother Veronica (R) watches in Englewood, Colorado, in this August 24, 2011 file photo. About two months after her surgery, Jazmine had lost 35 pounds and her mother, after four months, had lost 60 pounds. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (R) and her mother Veronica, both bariatric surgery patients, get encouragement from trainer Richard Kalasky (L) in Denver in this January 28, 2012 file photo. Kalasky, also a patient who lost 140 lbs. after the procedure, was leading an exercise class for bariatric patients. Veronica was 188 lbs and Jazmine 225 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, works out at the Sound Mind and Body fitness center at John F. Kennedy high school in Denver in this February 16, 2012 file photo. Jazmine started a workout club with friends at the school. She was 223 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, a teen bariatric surgery patient, grimaces in the hot sun in the backyard of her home in Denver in this April 21, 2012 file photo. Jazmine weighed 219 lbs on this day. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Veronica Raygoza (R) takes a picture of her daughter Jazmine Raygoza, 18, before Jazmine went to her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia (C) in Denver April 28, 2012. Both Raygozas had bariatric surgery almost a year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (R) poses for a picture at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (L) leaves a temporary studio set after getting her picture taken at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (C) waits in line with classmates for a photo booth at her high school prom in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, walks onto a temporary studio set to get a portrait shot at her high school prom in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (L) dances at her high school prom with her friend Mario Garcia in Denver April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, (C) adjusts her cap before her high school graduation in Denver May 19, 2012. Raygoza had bariatric surgery almost a year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Jazmine Raygoza, 18, waves to her family as she leaves the stage after getting her diploma at her high school graduation in Denver May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

A combination picture shows Veronica Raygoza (L) and her daughter Jazmine Raygoza, 17, posing in their backyard June 18, 2011 (top) and again on September 16, 2012 (bottom) in Denver. Veronica lost 73 pounds since her gastric bypass surgery on April 23, 2011 and Jazmine had lost 87 pounds since her lap-band was placed on June 21, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2012年 9月 21日 星期五

A combination picture shows Jazmine Raygoza, 17, posing in her backyard June 18, 2011 (L) and again on September 16, 2012 in Denver (R). REUTERS/Rick Wilking

