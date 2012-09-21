版本:
Animals around the world

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A goat drinks a bottle of beer as visitors watch in Laoshan, Shandong province, China September 20, 2012. The goat can drink up to four bottles of beer at a time, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Langur monkeys follow their handler at the forecourt of India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi September 21, 2012. REUTERS/B Mathur

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A pigeon flies in front a fountain during a sunny day in central Donetsk, Ukraine September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Dogs which have been dyed red upon contact with Rhodamine B extra are seen in Jinan, Shandong province, China September 18, 2012. A bag of Rhodamine B extra, which is easily soluble in water and makes the solution red, dropped on a highway and drifted to a nearby village after being crushed by passing vehicles, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A local farmer rides a bicycle as he is running a herd of cows outside of the village of Dlugi Lug in Eastern Poland September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A squirrel smells the feet of a man in Mexico City September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man and his dog sleep on a tram in central Budapest September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A decorated cow stand on a grassland before walking down from Mutterer Alm, some 10km south of the western Austrian city of Innsbruck September 15, 2012. At the end of the summer season, farmers move their herds down from the Alps to the valley into winter pastures. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An elephant sprays water on itself before a match during the 11th King's Cup Elephant Polo Tournament in the resort town of Hua-Hin, some 160 km (99 miles) south of Bangkok, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A cow feeds itself from a garbage container at Bashantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu, Nepal September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An abandoned pet tortoise walks on the debris of a damaged house in the neighborhood of old Homs, Syria September 9, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazen Homsy

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Pigs race at the Los Angeles County Fair in Pomona, California September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Black-throated Mango hummingbird, Anthracothorax nigricollis, feeds in a garden in San Francisco, near Bogota August 31, 2012. The Jardin Encantado, Enchanted Garden, is a place that attracts more than 24 species of hummingbirds of the 147 which have been classified in Colombia. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Snorkelers swim with a whale shark, the world's largest fish, at Maldives' South Ari Atoll August 27, 2012. The whale shark inhabits in tropical and temperate waters and is listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as a vulnerable species. REUTERS/David Loh

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A dog named Pay de Limon (Lemon Pay) is seen fitted with two front prosthetic legs at the Milagros Caninos rescue shelter in Mexico City August 29, 2012. Members of a drug gang in the Mexican state of Zacatecas chopped off Limon's paws to practise cutting fingers off kidnapped people, according to Milagros Caninos founder Patricia Ruiz. Fresnillo residents found Limon in a dumpster bleeding and legless. After administering first...more

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A tourist reacts as a blue-colored pigeon flies above her head at St. Mark's Square in Venice August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Dogs eat at the APCA (Protection Association for Abandoned Dogs) centre in Sintra, Portugal August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A monkey looks for food near an ashram, or place of retreat, where Hindu holy men, or sadhu, live in the premises of the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A hippopotamus eats a cold watermelon in its enclosure in Belgrade's zoo August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Martine, a nine-year-old female bear, enjoys a fruit ice cream during the heat wave at the Zoo in Servion, near Lausanne August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A Loggerhead turtle hatchling makes its way to the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A Sugar Glider, Petaurus breviceps, looks out at visitors from a tree trunk inside its enclosure at the Night Safari in Singapore August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A Panamanian Golden frog is seen inside an exhibition glass during the Golden Frog Day in the Nispero Zoo at the Valle de Anton, Panama August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A sand kitten sits at her enclosure at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Jazmine's transformation

