What would you eat?

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Ice-cream maker Matthias Muenz produces white sausage ice-cream in his shop "The crazy icecream maker" (Der verrueckte Eismacher) in Munich September 21, 2012. During Oktoberfest time, Muenz creates ice-cream with six different beer flavours, each with 2.5 percent volume of alcohol, traditional Bavarian white sausage and grilled chicken flavour. The white sausage ice-cream is served in a pretzel with mustard.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Ice-cream maker Matthias Muenz produces white sausage ice-cream in his shop "The crazy icecream maker" (Der verrueckte Eismacher) in Munich September 21, 2012. During Oktoberfest time, Muenz creates ice-cream with six different beer flavours, each with 2.5 percent volume of alcohol, traditional Bavarian white sausage and grilled chicken flavour. The white sausage ice-cream is served in a pretzel with mustard. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Ice-cream maker Matthias Muenz scoops white sausage flavoured ice-cream on a pretzel in his shop "The crazy icecream maker" (Der verrueckte Eismacher) in Munich September 21, 2012.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Ice-cream maker Matthias Muenz scoops white sausage flavoured ice-cream on a pretzel in his shop "The crazy icecream maker" (Der verrueckte Eismacher) in Munich September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole', is photographed in London, June 6, 2012.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole', is photographed in London, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A student prepares spring rolls filled with roasted grasshoppers at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen January 12, 2011.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A student prepares spring rolls filled with roasted grasshoppers at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Duygu Tatar overcomes her fear of insects by eating an insect snack (meal worm quiche) during a break in the lecture given by Professor Arnold van Huis at the University of Wageningen January 12, 2011.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Duygu Tatar overcomes her fear of insects by eating an insect snack (meal worm quiche) during a break in the lecture given by Professor Arnold van Huis at the University of Wageningen January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A cake filled with edible insects in the shape of the cookbook "The Insect Cookbook" is displayed at the University of Wageningen April 17, 2012.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A cake filled with edible insects in the shape of the cookbook "The Insect Cookbook" is displayed at the University of Wageningen April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen April 17, 2012.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March 10, 2010.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New York March 10, 2010.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New York March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, November 13, 2008.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20, 2008.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanoi May 9, 2007.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanoi May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kham

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi April 28, 2009.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kham

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Brazilian fisherman Jose Alfredo de Souza Costa swallows a live shipworm he just pulled out of a mangrove trunk near Curuca at the mouth of the Amazon River February 18, 2011.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Brazilian fisherman Jose Alfredo de Souza Costa swallows a live shipworm he just pulled out of a mangrove trunk near Curuca at the mouth of the Amazon River February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, before eating it at New York's Museum of Natural History, April 20, 2004.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, before eating it at New York's Museum of Natural History, April 20, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara, Colombia, May 19, 2009.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara, Colombia, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A U.S. Marine drinks cobra's blood during a jungle survival exercise with Thai Marines as part of "Cobra Gold 09" east of Bangkok February 14, 2009.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A U.S. Marine drinks cobra's blood during a jungle survival exercise with Thai Marines as part of "Cobra Gold 09" east of Bangkok February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. It's the end of a school day in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, and eager parents collect their children after a hectic day of primary school. But that's just the start of busy times for dozens of egg vendors across the city, deep in coastal Zhejiang province, who ready...more

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. It's the end of a school day in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, and eager parents collect their children after a hectic day of primary school. But that's just the start of busy times for dozens of egg vendors across the city, deep in coastal Zhejiang province, who ready themselves to cook up a unique springtime snack favoured by local residents.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother hunted down to earn some cash, near Maraba in the Brazilian Amazon region, August 18, 2009.

2012年 9月 22日 星期六

Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother hunted down to earn some cash, near Maraba in the Brazilian Amazon region, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

