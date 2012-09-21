What would you eat?
Ice-cream maker Matthias Muenz produces white sausage ice-cream in his shop "The crazy icecream maker" (Der verrueckte Eismacher) in Munich September 21, 2012. During Oktoberfest time, Muenz creates ice-cream with six different beer flavours, each with 2.5 percent volume of alcohol, traditional Bavarian white sausage and grilled chicken flavour. The white sausage ice-cream is served in a pretzel with mustard. REUTERS/Michael...more
Ice-cream maker Matthias Muenz scoops white sausage flavoured ice-cream on a pretzel in his shop "The crazy icecream maker" (Der verrueckte Eismacher) in Munich September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A traditional British dish of sausages baked in batter, called 'Toad in the Hole', is photographed in London, June 6, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A student prepares spring rolls filled with roasted grasshoppers at the Rijn IJssel school for chefs in Wageningen January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
Duygu Tatar overcomes her fear of insects by eating an insect snack (meal worm quiche) during a break in the lecture given by Professor Arnold van Huis at the University of Wageningen January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen
A cake filled with edible insects in the shape of the cookbook "The Insect Cookbook" is displayed at the University of Wageningen April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
A cupcake made of insects is seen at the University of Wageningen April 17, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren
Human breast milk is seen in the refrigerator of chef Daniel Angerer at their apartment in New York, March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Chef Daniel Angerer goes through the steps of making cheese out of breast milk at his apartment in New York March 10, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Dog meat or "Dan go gi" in North Korean expression, is placed on a table at a famous restaurant in Pyongyang, North Korea, November 13, 2008. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Locusts and worms are seen on a spoon after being cooked with olive oil for a discovery lunch in Brussels September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
An Andean woman cooks 'cuy', or guinea pigs, during a guinea pig festival in Huacho, northern Lima, July 20, 2008. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man slaughters snake at a restaurant at Le Mat, dubbed "Snake Village", some 10 km (6 miles) east of Hanoi May 9, 2007. REUTERS/Kham
A raw blood dish is displayed with cooked entrails at a restaurant in Hanoi April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Kham
Brazilian fisherman Jose Alfredo de Souza Costa swallows a live shipworm he just pulled out of a mangrove trunk near Curuca at the mouth of the Amazon River February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A boy from New York's Public School 7 from the Bronx holds an hors d'oeuvre prepared with an insect, before eating it at New York's Museum of Natural History, April 20, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A typical dish in ant sauce is seen in the restaurant Color de Hormiga in Barichara, Colombia, May 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez
A U.S. Marine drinks cobra's blood during a jungle survival exercise with Thai Marines as part of "Cobra Gold 09" east of Bangkok February 14, 2009. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A girl looks at a pot of regular hard-boiled eggs, next to a pot of hard-boiled eggs cooked in boys' urine in Dongyang, Zhejiang province March 26, 2012. It's the end of a school day in the eastern Chinese city of Dongyang, and eager parents collect their children after a hectic day of primary school. But that's just the start of busy times for dozens of egg vendors across the city, deep in coastal Zhejiang province, who ready...more
Leonardo Lima da Silva, 17, offers for sale to passing vehicles an armadillo that he and his brother hunted down to earn some cash, near Maraba in the Brazilian Amazon region, August 18, 2009. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
