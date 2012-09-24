版本:
中国
2012年 9月 25日 星期二

Beard face-off

<p>A combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache Championships organized in France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A combination photo shows participants during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. More than a hundred participants competed in the first European Beard and Moustache Championships organized in France. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant is seen through the moustache of a fellow competitor as he helps him to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant is seen through the moustache of a fellow competitor as he helps him to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant is reflected on a mirror as he gets ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant is reflected on a mirror as he gets ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>German hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, is reflected in a mirror in his hotel room as he starts shaping his beard as a stork, with help from his wife, to compete in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. Weisser, who won the World Beard and Moustache Championship in 2011, ranked second in the freestyle category of the European championships on Saturday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

German hairdresser Elmar Weisser, 48, is reflected in a mirror in his hotel room as he starts shaping his beard as a stork, with help from his wife, to compete in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. Weisser, who won the World Beard and Moustache Championship in 2011, ranked second in the freestyle category of the European championships on Saturday. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Elmar Weisser of Germany, 48, is helped by his wife as he gets ready to participate in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

Elmar Weisser of Germany, 48, is helped by his wife as he gets ready to participate in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Participants wait to go on stage as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

Participants wait to go on stage as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>The jury assesses participants as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

The jury assesses participants as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Participants help each other to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

Participants help each other to get ready for the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>Participants read documents as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

Participants read documents as they take part in the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

<p>A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler</p>

2012年 9月 25日 星期二

A participant poses during the 2012 European Beard and Moustache Championships in Wittersdorf near Mulhouse, Eastern France, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

