Siberia's air 911
A view from a helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service before landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. According to the Sanitary Aviation special medical service, around 5,000 people a year receive emergency treatment from them in the Krasnoyarsk region, an area covering 2,339,700 square kilometers (903,363 square miles), using private aircraft under long-term state contracts. The service has been operating since 1939. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Konstantin Baryshnikov (L), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny attend to a patient in a local hospital before he is evacuated from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A patient is transferred to an ambulance after his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient at a local hospital before his evacuation from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An X-ray of a patient with a bullet wound is seen before his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An ambulance waits as a helicopter with medical staff from the Sanitary Aviation special medical service arrive to evacuate a patient from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service is seen after landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Konstantin Baryshnikov (R), a surgeon and head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny transport a patient on artificial ventilation to be evacuated from a local hospital of the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A woman (R) escorts her injured son inside an ambulance before his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A patient is transferred to an ambulance after his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Konstantin Baryshnikov (C), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny (L) attend to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Konstantin Baryshnikov (R), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny sit with a patient on artificial ventilation in a helicopter after he was evacuated from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A helicopter carrying emergency medical staff takes off near an ambulance for a remote taiga settlement, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin