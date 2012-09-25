China's deadly mines
Rescuers transport a body of a victim after a coal mine accident in Baiyin, Gansu province September 25, 2012. Twenty miners were confirmed dead after a locomotive that transported them to ground slipped down a pit in northwest China's Gansu Province, the provincial administration of work safety said, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily
A miner repairs a coal transportation facility inside a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Miners wait in lines to enter the working area of a coal mine in Lvliang, Shanxi province June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A man takes a break from loading coal onto trucks near the town of Dangcheng, in Quyang county, located 250 km (155 miles) southwest of Beijing December 7, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
A rescuer stops people from approaching the entrance to a coal mine after a gas leakeage accident in Shizong county, Yunnan province November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers carry a survivor out of a flooded pit at Hengtai Coal Mine in Qitaihe, Heilongjiang province August 30, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A worker pushes a cart at a coal mine owned by Puda Coal Inc. in Pinglu, Shanxi province March 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A miner works at an underground coal mine in Xiaoyi county, Shanxi province June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Coal trucks drive along a road leading to a mine located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A miner walks along tracks used for transporting coal in an underground coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province June 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Miners wait for rescue information at the Xingdong No.2 Mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
The relative (C) of a dead miner grieves at the Xingdong No.2 Mine in Pingdingshan, Henan province, June 21, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers pose for the media during a training session in a coal mine in Xiaoyi, Shanxi province April 12, 2010, before they take part in the rescue operation at the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine. REUTERS/Stringer
Hu Qianhai (R), 40, a miner rescued from the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine, kisses his wife at a hospital in Hejin, Shanxi province, April 9, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A miner sits on a bed in his dormitory at Wangjialing coal mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A rescuer, who was working at the Wangjialing coal mine, rests after taking a bath at his living quarters near the mine located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An ambulance officer helps rescuers carrying a survivor into an ambulance at the entrance of the flooded Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, Shanxi province April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry pipes at the site of flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A rescue miner pauses at the site of the flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 2, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman, whose father trapped during a coal mine blast, waits for the information on him, at the mine in Yichuan county of Luoyang, Henan province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Carlf Zhang
Rescue miners rest at the site of the flooding accident of Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Relatives of a trapped coal mine worker complain about the inability of rescue work at the site of a flooding accident at Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across both Xiangning county and Hejin city, in northern China's Shanxi province April 1, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Rescuers work at the site of a flooding accident at Wangjialing Coal Mine, located across Xiangning county and Hejin city, Shanxi province March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
A miner works at an underground coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Miners take a bath after finishing their shifts at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of miners who were killed in a gas explosion cry at a crematory in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescuers prepare to enter the Xinxing coal mine to search for survivors following a gas explosion at the mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang Province November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
An injured miner receives medical treatment at a hospital near the Xinxing coal mine following a gas explosion at the mine in Hegang, Heilongjiang province, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer rests in her corn field near a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province June 8, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A miner works at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A miner works at a coal mine in Changzhi, Shanxi province February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
The hand of a victim is seen at a temporary collection area near Tunlan mine in Gujiao City, Shanxi Province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives mourn a victim at Tunlan mine in Gujiao City, Shanxi Province February 22, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A child searches for usable coal at a cinder dump site in Changzhi, Shanxi province July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese national flag flutters outside a coking plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province May 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Miners work underground in the Sima coal mine near the city of Changzhi, China's west Shanxi province, May 9, 2006. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause