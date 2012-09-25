Wheelchair dancing
Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. Jazmin was hit by a car when she was two years old, and Miguel was born with a congenital disability. Both dance for recreation and as a form of expression. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Lucia Tejero and Juan Poot train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Lucia Tejero and Juan Poot train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio train outside a basketball court before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Miguel Osorio trains in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Makeup on table as Jazmin Lopez prepares for the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Combined dancers train before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Combined dancers train before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Combined dancers train before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Dancers wait for the final result at the end of the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Jazmin Lopez dances during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Disabled dancers participate in the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Alondra Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance in the combined modality category during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
Alondra Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance in the combined modality category during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia
(L-R) Alondra Lopez, Miguel Osorio and Jazmin Lopez pose for a photo at the end of the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia