Wheelchair dancing

<p>Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. Jazmin was hit by a car when she was two years old, and Miguel was born with a congenital disability. Both dance for recreation and as a form of expression. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. Jazmin REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Lucia Tejero and Juan Poot train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Lucia Tejero and Juan Poot train in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio train outside a basketball court before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Miguel Osorio trains in a library before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Makeup on table as Jazmin Lopez prepares for the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Combined dancers train before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Combined dancers train before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Combined dancers train before the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Dancers wait for the final result at the end of the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Jazmin Lopez dances during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Jazmin Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Disabled dancers participate in the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Alondra Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance in the combined modality category during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>Alondra Lopez and Miguel Osorio dance in the combined modality category during the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

<p>(L-R) Alondra Lopez, Miguel Osorio and Jazmin Lopez pose for a photo at the end of the First Regional Dance Competition on Wheelchair Sports in Cancun September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Victor Ruiz Garcia</p>

