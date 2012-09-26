版本:
China's self-made man

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa raises up his prosthetic forearms as he poses for a picture in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. Chinese farmer Sun, who lost his forearms in a dynamite fishing accident 32 years ago, could not afford to buy prosthesis. He spent two years guiding his two nephews to build him prosthesis from scrap metal, plastic and rubber. Over the years, Sun and his nephews have built about 300 prosthetic limbs for people in need, charging 3000 RMB ($476) each. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa works in a corn field in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa rides down a street in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa shaves his face, using his homemade prosthesis, at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa pushes a handcart as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa uses a spoon with his homemade prosthesis at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa feeds his grandson during lunch at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa uses utensils with his homemade prosthesis at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa works with a shovel to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa washes his face without his homemade prosthetic forearms at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa sharpens a sickle, using his homemade prosthesis, before he heads for farm work in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa works with his nephews to build prosthetic limbs for a customer, in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa moves a brick as he works to build his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa (L) speaks to a man (R) who had visited him to build a prosthetic limb for his grandson (3rd L) in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa rests after taking off his homemade prosthetic limbs at home in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

Sun Jifa speaks on the phone, using his homemade prosthesis, at the construction site of his new house in Yong Ji county, Jilin province, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sheng Li

