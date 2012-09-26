Exploring Yosemite
A youngster walks along the banks of the Merced River, in view of El Capitan (L), and Bridalveil Fall (R) in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A youngster walks along the banks of the Merced River, in view of El Capitan (L), and Bridalveil Fall (R) in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A family has a picnic in view of Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A family has a picnic in view of Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. . REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The last light of the day is reflected on Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The last light of the day is reflected on Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A rainbow forms at the foot of Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows on February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Hawkins
Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park in California is pictured from a position along the Merced River off Southside Drive in Yosemite Valley just before sunset as it glows on February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Hawkins
The last light of the day is reflected from Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
The last light of the day is reflected from Half Dome in Yosemite National Park, California May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Visitors take photos of El Capitan, one of world's largest granite monoliths, reaching an altitude of 7,569 feet (2,307 metres), in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Visitors take photos of El Capitan, one of world's largest granite monoliths, reaching an altitude of 7,569 feet (2,307 metres), in Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tourists view Bridalveil Fall from a tram at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Tourists view Bridalveil Fall from a tram at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park, California May 17, 2009. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Several photographers wait for sunset to take photographs of Yosemite Valley from Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Several photographers wait for sunset to take photographs of Yosemite Valley from Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The lower end of Yosemite Falls, the world's fifth tallest waterfall at 2425 feet, is seen in Yosemite National Park in California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The lower end of Yosemite Falls, the world's fifth tallest waterfall at 2425 feet, is seen in Yosemite National Park in California April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tourists enjoy the view of Yosemite Valley, with its landmarks El Capitan, Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall, at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Tourists enjoy the view of Yosemite Valley, with its landmarks El Capitan, Half Dome and Bridalveil Fall, at Yosemite National Park in California April 19, 2008. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi