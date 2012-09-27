版本:
Theatrical protests

2012年 9月 27日 星期四

A man wears a mask of Iranian leader Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ahead of a protest on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 26, 2012. The demonstration was organized by human rights group Iran180 in response to the Iranian and Syrian regime's human rights record, and included a performance by theater group Fantastic Nobodies. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

