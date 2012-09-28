版本:
中国

Paris Auto Show

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
1 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The McLaren 12C Spider car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
2 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Fiat 500 Four-Door is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
3 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Skoda Rapid is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
4 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
5 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Engine parts are displayed in front of a Ford Fiesta Titanium 1.0 EcoBoost car displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
6 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The KIA Picanto car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
7 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Annette Winkler, head of Smart brand gives a speech next to a Smart ForStars model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
8 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Maxime Picat, Director General of Peugeot, addresses reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
9 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
10 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Daimler AG's Chief Executive Officer Dieter Zetsche arrives on stage with the new Mercedes-Benz A Class model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
11 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The Infiniti Emerg-E car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
12 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The Fiat Panda Trekking model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
13 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
14 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Peugeot Onyx concep-car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
15 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, introduces the new Renault Clio model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
16 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A model poses next to a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 Superleggara on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
17 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz Concept Style Coupe (Up) model and a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive model are displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
18 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a Concept Style Coupe on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
19 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mini Cooper S All4 model is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
20 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi Q2 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
21 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Renault Chief Operating Officer Carlos Tavares poses next to the new Dacia Sandero on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
22 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

BMW Group Sales and Marketing manager Ian Robertson introduces the BMW Active Tourer on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
23 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mercedes-Benz logo is seen on a wheel of a displayed car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
24 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Lexus 2.5L Hybrid engine is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
25 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A PGO Cevennes car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
26 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Mia MiAmore electric car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
27 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Former Belgian Formula One driver and Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx (R) attends a presentation for the new Golf model on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
28 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The Land Rover Range rover car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
29 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Bentley GT Speed is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
30 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A new model of the Volkswagen Golf GTI is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
31 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A musician plays on a piano made by Peugeot Design Lab and Pleyel on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
32 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Citroen C4L is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
33 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A Ferrari F12 Berlinetta is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
34 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A visitor looks at an engine on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
35 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Carlos Ghosn, Chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, poses next to the new Clio RS on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Close
36 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler poses next to an Audi Q2 on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
37 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Audi Chief Executive Officer Rupert Stadler stands next to an Audi A3 car while addressing reporters on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
38 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A new Ford Mondeo car is displayed on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. . REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
39 / 40
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

An employee presents the new Citroen DS3 Cabrio car on media day at the Paris Mondial de l'Automobile, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
40 / 40

Paris Auto Show

Paris Auto Show 分享
重新播放
下一个

Festival for Ganesh

Festival for Ganesh
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »