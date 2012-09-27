版本:
中国

Salty travels

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A halite salt crystal in the shape of a heart is seen in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A halite salt crystal in the shape of a heart is seen in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
1 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A tourist poses for pictures at Tuz Golu, about 130 km (81 miles) from Ankara August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
2 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Tourists visit The Saint Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow, southern Poland, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Tourists visit The Saint Kinga's Chapel in the Wieliczka Salt Mine near Krakow, southern Poland, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
3 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Salt lies on the ground at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Salt lies on the ground at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
4 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

People covered with mud from a salt lake stand on the shore in Sovata, 346 km (215 miles) north of Bucharest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

People covered with mud from a salt lake stand on the shore in Sovata, 346 km (215 miles) north of Bucharest, August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
5 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A vehicle is driven on the surface of the salt flat at Olaroz, 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level and north of the Argentine province of San Salvador de Jujuy August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A vehicle is driven on the surface of the salt flat at Olaroz, 4,000 meters (13,123 feet) above sea level and north of the Argentine province of San Salvador de Jujuy August 7, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
6 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A man reads a newspaper as he swims in the salt waters of Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A man reads a newspaper as he swims in the salt waters of Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

The world's largest salt flat, the Salar de Uyuni, is seen from Incahuasi island in the south of Bolivia at 3676 meters above mean sea level, August 21, 2008. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
8 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A camel rests on the salt pan of Ethiopia's Danakil depression near Dallol volcano, January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A camel rests on the salt pan of Ethiopia's Danakil depression near Dallol volcano, January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Close
9 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A local guide sits on yellow sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A local guide sits on yellow sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken December 2, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Close
10 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Windskaters run on the salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia, October 28, 2004, as part of a international fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Windskaters run on the salt flats of Uyuni, Bolivia, October 28, 2004, as part of a international fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
11 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Visitors look at the San Juan pond in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. World Tourism Day falls on September 27. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Visitors look at the San Juan pond in the Nemocon salt mine September 26, 2012. The mine is one of Colombia's most popular tourist attractions. World Tourism Day falls on September 27. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
12 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Workers build a hotel of salt blocks on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Workers build a hotel of salt blocks on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

Close
13 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Mounds of salt formed by miners sit on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Mounds of salt formed by miners sit on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

Close
14 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Local tourists poses for a photograph on the shores of Lake Namtso, Tibet Autonomous Region May 10, 2011. REUTERS/Rooney Chen

Close
15 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A guide sits inside a sulphur and mineral salt formation created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A guide sits inside a sulphur and mineral salt formation created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken January 29, 2007. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Close
16 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

French tourists pose in front of their camera at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

French tourists pose in front of their camera at Badwater Salt Flats in Death Valley National Park, California, April 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A vehicle carrying tourists drives on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A vehicle carrying tourists drives on the Salar de Uyuni, the world's biggest salt desert, where until recently mining salt was the only way to survive in this cold, arid corner of southwestern Bolivia, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jose Luis Quintana

Close
18 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A view of sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A view of sulphur and mineral salt formations created by the upwelling springs of Dallol volcano in this picture taken November 29, 2004. REUTERS/Michel Laplace-Toulouse

Close
19 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A tourist walks past pools of salt at the Maras mines in Cuzco February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A tourist walks past pools of salt at the Maras mines in Cuzco February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
20 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A man works on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A man works on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west of the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
21 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Bulgarians lay in the Bourgas salt-works lake, near the Black Sea town of Bourgas, some 400 km (248 miles) east of capital Sofia July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Nikolay Doychinov

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Bulgarians lay in the Bourgas salt-works lake, near the Black Sea town of Bourgas, some 400 km (248 miles) east of capital Sofia July 16, 2006. REUTERS/Nikolay Doychinov

Close
22 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A view of the saltern in Cigu township, southern Tainan County September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Richard Chung

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A view of the saltern in Cigu township, southern Tainan County September 6, 2006. REUTERS/Richard Chung

Close
23 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Hot air balloons rise from salt flats of Uyuni, October 28, 2004, in the early morning light during the mass lift-off of some twenty hot air balloons as part of a International fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

Hot air balloons rise from salt flats of Uyuni, October 28, 2004, in the early morning light during the mass lift-off of some twenty hot air balloons as part of a International fiesta to support tourism in this region. REUTERS/David Mercado

Close
24 / 25
2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A truck leaves the flooded Bonneville Salt Flats race track in Utah September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Todd Korol

2012年 9月 28日 星期五

A truck leaves the flooded Bonneville Salt Flats race track in Utah September 15, 2006. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
25 / 25

Salty travels

Salty travels 分享
重新播放
下一个

Where Mao lives on

Where Mao lives on
查看更多幻灯图集

精选图集 »

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（2月6日-12日）

2017年 2月 13日 星期一

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月30日-2月5日）

2017年 2月 6日 星期一

路透1月照片精选

幻灯图集

路透1月照片精选

2017年 2月 3日 星期五

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

幻灯图集

一周图片精选（1月16-22日）

2017年 1月 23日 星期一

查看更多幻灯图集 »