Oktoberfest

2012年 9月 29日 星期六

Revellers toast with beer during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. Millions of beer drinkers from around the world will come to the Bavarian capital for the 179th Oktoberfest, which runs until October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
1 / 22
Visitors walk through the famous Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
2 / 22
A waitress carries meals during the Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
3 / 22
People look at traditional ginger bread on sale at the famous Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
4 / 22
Revellers toast with beer during the Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
5 / 22
Revellers in traditional Bavarian leather trousers toast with beer during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
6 / 22
A woman carries schnapps glasses and a schnapps barrel during the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
7 / 22
Visitors sit in a tent after the traditional Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
8 / 22
People rest on a meadow during the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
9 / 22
Visitors ride a merry-go-round at the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
10 / 22
People in traditional Bavarian clothes take a break after the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
11 / 22
An actor with black make-up on his face and hands performs during the Oktoberfest parade in Munich September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Close
12 / 22
An overview from the St Peter church tower shows the festival area of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
13 / 22
Revellers celebrate in a beer tent at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
14 / 22
Revellers have a break from drinking at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
15 / 22
A waitress sports transfers of the logo of the Hofbraeu beer brewery on her cleavage during her shift at the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
16 / 22
A waitress carries beer after the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
17 / 22
Revellers toast after getting the first beer in the traditional one-litre "Masskrug" beer mugs at the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
18 / 22
Revellers toast after getting the first beer in the traditional one-litre "Masskrug" beer mugs at the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
19 / 22
People struggle with security to get inside the Schottenhammel tent for a spot to watch the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
20 / 22
A reveller uses a plastic bag to cover herself from heavy rain on the opening day of the Munich Oktoberfest, at the Theresienwiese in Munich, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
21 / 22
A waiter carries beer after the opening of the 179th Oktoberfest in Munich September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
22 / 22

Oktoberfest
