Inside the Vatican
A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargmore
A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museummore
A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museum, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Pope Benedict XVI attends an audience with the Roman Curia for Christmas greetings, in the Sala Clementina more
Pope Benedict XVI attends an audience with the Roman Curia for Christmas greetings, in the Sala Clementina of the Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Claudio Peri/Pool
Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Bmore
Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vmore
A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul Imore
Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul II beatification mass in the Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a monmore
Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Vatican Gardens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI poses with International Christian-Democrat members during a private audience at the Vatimore
Pope Benedict XVI poses with International Christian-Democrat members during a private audience at the Vatican, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
A new recruit of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard gestures during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, Mmore
A new recruit of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard gestures during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Bmore
Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Basilic in downtown Rome, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 18, 201more
New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. more
The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vaticamore
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special more
Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERSmore
Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, more
Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia dimore
An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia di Stato
Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatmore
Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of more
A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of heresy, in Rome, October 9, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paomore
A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paolo Gabriele,at the Vatican, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Benedict XVI conducts the holy mass of Pentecost Sunday in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May more
Pope Benedict XVI conducts the holy mass of Pentecost Sunday in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at themore
A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6more
New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vaticamore
Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
New Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Italy is congratulated by other cardinals during a consistory ceremony in Smore
New Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Italy is congratulated by other cardinals during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audienmore
Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audience of Pope Benedict XVI with Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool
A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, duringmore
A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of hismore
A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment at the Vatican, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the centmore
Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basmore
Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTEmore
Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Children dressed in the traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Beneditct XVI on the occasion of Pontimore
Children dressed in the traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Beneditct XVI on the occasion of Pontiff's 85th birthday celebrations in the Clementine hall at the Vatican, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilicmore
Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, is seen during its unveiling at the Vatimore
The Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican,, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, duringmore
A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico