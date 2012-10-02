版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 01:21 BJT

Inside the Vatican

<p>A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool </p>

A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A Swiss Guard stands during a private audience between Pope Benedict XVI and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan at the Vatican, December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool

Close
1 / 35
<p>A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museum, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museummore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A portion of the 1511 fresco "The Cardinal and Theological Virtues" by artist Raphael at the Vatican museum, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI attends an audience with the Roman Curia for Christmas greetings, in the Sala Clementina of the Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Claudio Peri/Pool </p>

Pope Benedict XVI attends an audience with the Roman Curia for Christmas greetings, in the Sala Clementina more

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI attends an audience with the Roman Curia for Christmas greetings, in the Sala Clementina of the Apostolic Palace, in Vatican City, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Claudio Peri/Pool

Close
3 / 35
<p>Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Bmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Cracow pays his respect at the tomb of late Pope John Paul II at St Peter's Basilica in Vatican, May 3, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
4 / 35
<p>A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A man holds a figurine of baby Jesus as Pope Benedict XVI eads his weekly audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
5 / 35
<p>Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul II beatification mass in the Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel </p>

Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul Imore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Women sleep on the street as they wait for the opening of entry to St. Peters square before the John Paul II beatification mass in the Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Close
6 / 35
<p>Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Vatican Gardens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a monmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Altar boys hold candles as they attend a prayer led by Pope Benedict XVI to celebrate the end of May, a month dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary, in the Vatican Gardens, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
7 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI poses with International Christian-Democrat members during a private audience at the Vatican, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano</p>

Pope Benedict XVI poses with International Christian-Democrat members during a private audience at the Vatimore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI poses with International Christian-Democrat members during a private audience at the Vatican, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
8 / 35
<p>A new recruit of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard gestures during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A new recruit of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard gestures during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, Mmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A new recruit of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard gestures during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
9 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Basilic in downtown Rome, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Bmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI washes the feet of a priest as he leads the Holy Thursday mass in Saint John In Lateran Basilic in downtown Rome, April 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
10 / 35
<p>New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 18, 201more

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

New Cardinal Timothy Dolan of the U.S. receives guests in the Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
11 / 35
<p>The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. more

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

The renovated Vatican Apostolic Library is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
12 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito </p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vaticamore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he leaves after blessing the traditional Crib in St Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
13 / 35
<p>Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special more

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Archbishops who got the Pallium on Wednesday speak amongst themselves as Pope Benedict XVI leads a special audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
14 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI looks at heavy snowfall in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
15 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, more

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI is seen as he ordains nine new deacons in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
16 / 35
<p>An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia di Stato</p>

An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia dimore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

An aerial view is seen of St. Peter's square in Vatican, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/ Massimo Sestini/Polizia di Stato

Close
17 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI arrives holding a candle as he leads the Easter Vigil mass in Saint Peter Basilica in Vatican, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
18 / 35
<p>A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of heresy, in Rome, October 9, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of more

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A detail is shown on a replica document in which Pope Clement V absolved the Knights Templar of charges of heresy, in Rome, October 9, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
19 / 35
<p>A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paolo Gabriele,at the Vatican, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paomore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A view of Saint Peter's Basilica during the opening day of the trial for Pope Benedict's former butler, Paolo Gabriele,at the Vatican, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
20 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI conducts the holy mass of Pentecost Sunday in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

Pope Benedict XVI conducts the holy mass of Pentecost Sunday in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May more

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI conducts the holy mass of Pentecost Sunday in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
21 / 35
<p>A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito </p>

A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at themore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A baby cries as Pope Benedict XVI strokes his cheeks after the weekly audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
22 / 35
<p>New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6more

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

New recruits of the Vatican's elite Swiss Guard march during the swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
23 / 35
<p>Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vaticamore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Sky lanterns fly as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
24 / 35
<p>New Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Italy is congratulated by other cardinals during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

New Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Italy is congratulated by other cardinals during a consistory ceremony in Smore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

New Cardinal Giuseppe Betori of Italy is congratulated by other cardinals during a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
25 / 35
<p>Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audience of Pope Benedict XVI with Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool </p>

Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audienmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Bulgarian Orthodox priests stand at the Vatican's courtyard, past Swiss Guards, prior to the private audience of Pope Benedict XVI with Bulgaria's President Rosen Plevneliev, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool

Close
26 / 35
<p>A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico </p>

A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, duringmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
27 / 35
<p>A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment at the Vatican, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of hismore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A girl gestures as if taking a picture as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Angelus prayer from the window of his private apartment at the Vatican, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
28 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the centmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI delivers the Urbi et Orbi (to the city and the world) Christmas Day message from the central balcony of Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
29 / 35
<p>Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi </p>

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Pope Benedict XVI waves as he arrives to lead the Good Friday Passion of the Lord Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
30 / 35
<p>Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile </p>

Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTEmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Cardinals attend a consistory ceremony in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Close
31 / 35
<p>Children dressed in the traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Beneditct XVI on the occasion of Pontiff's 85th birthday celebrations in the Clementine hall at the Vatican, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano </p>

Children dressed in the traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Beneditct XVI on the occasion of Pontimore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Children dressed in the traditional Bavarian costumes dance for Pope Beneditct XVI on the occasion of Pontiff's 85th birthday celebrations in the Clementine hall at the Vatican, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano

Close
32 / 35
<p>Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilicmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

Two newly ordained bishops lie prostrate in front of Pope Benedict XVI during a mass in St. Peter's Basilica at Vatican City, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
33 / 35
<p>The Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican,, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

The Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, is seen during its unveiling at the Vatimore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

The Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, is seen during its unveiling at the Vatican,, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
34 / 35
<p>A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico</p>

A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, duringmore

2012年 10月 3日 星期三

A photographer takes a picture of the Sistine Hall, part of the renovated Vatican Apostolic Library, during its unveiling at the Vatican, September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Surfer dogs

Surfer dogs

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐