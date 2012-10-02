Philippine population problem
An NGO health worker holds contraceptive pills during a family planning session with housewives availing free pills in Tondo, Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Antonio Cabiya-an (back, C), 48, and Liza Cabiya-an (L, holding baby), 39, pose for a picture with their 14 children, aged between 22 and 11 months outside their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 17, 2012. Pitting himself against the teachings of the country's powerful Catholic church, Philippine President Benigno Aquino, a Catholic like 80 percent of the population, has thrown his support behind a reproductive health bill that will, if passed, guarantee access to free birth control and promote sex education. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, eats bread dipped in coffee, with some of her children at a cramped shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months old, feeds her younger children with coffee mixed in rice at a cramped shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Some of the 14 Cabiya-an siblings sleep side by side in a cramped one bedroom shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Birthday greetings and drawings by some of the children of Filipino housewife Liza Cabiya-an, are seen pasted on a wall of their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Some of the children of Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, walk up the stairs to enter their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Filipino housewife Liza Cabiya-an, a mother of 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, smiles during a break from her part time laundry and cleaning jobs which she does to augment her family's monthly income of $44 US dollars, in Makati, Metro Manila September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Liza Cabiya-an (R), a 39-year-old-mother of 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, holds her 9 month old youngest son, outside their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mothers stay with their babies in tandem beds of four mothers and their babies at a ward normally occupied by around 300 mothers at one time, in Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mothers stay with their babies at a ward of Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Newborn babies get warmed up from a halogen lamp inside a paediatric ward in Philippines' Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A midwife teaches post-partum mothers the use of Cycle Beads for the Standard Days family planning method at Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. The Standard Days Method is a fertility awareness based family planning method that identifies a fixed fertile window for women. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pregnant teenagers queue for a free pre-natal check-up during a medical mission for teenage pregnancy conducted by the aid agency United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) in the slum community of Vitas in Tondo, Manila August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Health workers show the proper use of a condom during a family planning session held in the Likhaan centre, an NGO clinic in Tondo, Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A health worker inserts a contraceptive implant into an housewife's arm during a Family Planning fair conducted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Tondo, Manila July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Housewives hold their babies while waiting for a free paediatric check-up at a local government health centre in Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nuns walk near San Agustin church in Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nuns walk near San Agustin church in Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Catholics recite The Lord's Prayer during a mass in San Agustin church in Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A teacher gives lessons to second grade pupils during classes in a public elementary school in Quezon city, Metro, Manila October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children gather to take part in a local parlour game called "Pabitin" (hanging toys game) in a slum community of Baseco, in Tondo, Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Schoolchildren ride on pedicabs back to their homes after attending classes in a slum community of Baseco, in Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents living in a squatters area search for lice in a girl's hair while they wait for a free meal given by the religious organization, South Korean Missionaries, in Manila September 21, 2012. The free meal consists of a plate of rice with chicken and vegetable which is distributed on a daily basis in the Baseco slum community of Tondo, Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mothers stay with their babies at a ward of Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. There are around 300 mothers on the ward at one time with around 75-100 babies born every 24 hours. Mothers can stay for up to three days at the ward. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boys play basketball on a street in a slum community of Paco, Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro