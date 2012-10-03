Women of Saudi Arabia
Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006more
Female Saudi workers look into the mirror at the Jeddah chamber of commerce and industry, February 15, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 more
Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji (SAUDI ARABIA) Also see image: GF1DVYCMASAA
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22,more
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi businesswoman Salwa Radwan works in her chocolate shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2006. Rmore
Saudi businesswoman Salwa Radwan works in her chocolate shop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 16, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Veiled Saudi women talk on their BlackBerry phones at a shopping mall in Riyadh August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fahmore
Veiled Saudi women talk on their BlackBerry phones at a shopping mall in Riyadh August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Saudi women work in a website designing company in Jeddah in this February 14, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Zohmore
Saudi women work in a website designing company in Jeddah in this February 14, 2006 file photo. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra/Files
Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in more
Women pose during the "Pink October" national campaign which aims to raise awareness for breast cancer, in Jeddah October 28, 2010. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar (R) starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games atmore
Saudi Arabia's Sarah Attar (R) starts her women's 800m round 1 heat during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amore
Saudi Arabia's Jeddah United warm up before their friendly basketball game against Jordan's Al Reyadeh in Amman April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah March 8, 2009. Arab countries are sharing in the more
A Saudi woman shops at a mall with her children in Jeddah March 8, 2009. Arab countries are sharing in the celebration of International Women's day. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 31, 20more
Saudis buy meat at al-Badoo Souq in downtown Jeddah ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan August 31, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Female Saudi telephone operators work at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Smore
Female Saudi telephone operators work at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Female Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih (R) takes a photo during the opening of their Saudi group Photomore
Female Saudi photographer Muneera Al Romaih (R) takes a photo during the opening of their Saudi group Photographers women Gallery in Amman April 8, 2009. The gallery entitled "angle". REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Saudi woman checks out a room during the opening ceremony of Luthan Hotel, which caters exclusively to womore
A Saudi woman checks out a room during the opening ceremony of Luthan Hotel, which caters exclusively to women, in Riyadh March 18, 2008. The hotel is the first of its kind in the Kingdom and the Gulf region. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi businesswoman Zizi Badar (L) who runs a beauty company, talks to another woman in a rest room in Jeddmore
Saudi businesswoman Zizi Badar (L) who runs a beauty company, talks to another woman in a rest room in Jeddah February 11, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Saudis shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which more
Saudis shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi fashion designer Hanan Al-Madani, who runs a fashion company called al-Bana, works on a dress in her more
Saudi fashion designer Hanan Al-Madani, who runs a fashion company called al-Bana, works on a dress in her workshop in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 14, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringmore
Saudi women pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations on a street in Riyadh November 27, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 more
Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A female Saudi pharmacist works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan more
A female Saudi pharmacist works at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during tmore
Muslim pilgrims make their way to perform prayers at the Grand Mosque upon their arrival in Mecca, during the annual haj pilgrimage, November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Saudi make-up artist Zizi Badar (R), who runs a beauty company, has a meeting with an assistant in her offmore
Saudi make-up artist Zizi Badar (R), who runs a beauty company, has a meeting with an assistant in her office in Jeddah February 21, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independencemore
Veiled Saudi women take photos of their children during a ceremony to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Independence Day in Riyadh September 23, 2009. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Female Saudi doctor Mervat A. Qutub examines a child at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, more
Female Saudi doctor Mervat A. Qutub examines a child at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
An unidentified Saudi woman works in the laboratory of the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2more
An unidentified Saudi woman works in the laboratory of the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Saudi Tuba O. Tereki (L), director of the International Medical Center, meets her staff in Jeddah June 4, 2more
Saudi Tuba O. Tereki (L), director of the International Medical Center, meets her staff in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as more
Saudi businesswoman Sameera Bitar (L), who runs a public relations and event management company, works as her husband, retired general Mohamad Al- Juhami looks on, in her office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra