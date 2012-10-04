Plastinated animals
A plastinated reindeer is seen during an exhibition preview at the Walter Zoo in Gossau, October 4, 2012. "Koerperwelten der Tiere" (Body Worlds of Animals), an exhibition of polymer preserved animals of German anatomist Gunther von Hagens will be open to public from October 5, 2012 until January 13, 2013. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
A plastinated goat is seen during an exhibition preview at the Walter Zoo in Gossau, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
German anatomist Gunther von Hagens poses next to a plastinated gorilla during an exhibition preview at the Senkenberg museum in Frankfurt, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man looks at a plastinated bull during an exhibition preview at the Cologne zoo April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German anatomist Gunther von Hagens poses next to a plastinated elephant during an exhibition preview at Naturhistorisches Museum (Natural History Museum) in Vienna, November 16, 2010. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Anatomist Gunther von Hagens poses next to a plastinated octopus during an exhibition at Neunkirchen Zoo in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken March 19, 2010. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A visitor looks at a 'plastinated' giraffe during an exhibition at the Neunkirchen Zoo in Neunkirchen near Saarbruecken March 19, 2010. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A plastinated blood system of a horse's head is seen during an exhibition preview at the Walter Zoo in Gossau, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Miro Kuzmanovic
Angelina Walley, wife of German anatomist Gunther von Hagens looks at a plastinate shark during an exhibition preview at the Cologne zoo April 14, 2011. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A plastinated goat is seen during an exhibition preview at the Senkenberg museum in Frankfurt, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
