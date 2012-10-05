Blessing of the dogs
A woman prays as she holds her dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint more
A woman prays as she holds her dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses it at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Smore
A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses it at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman receives a consecrated wafer from a priest as he holds his dog before getting it blessed at Sao Framore
A woman receives a consecrated wafer from a priest as he holds his dog before getting it blessed at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Owners attend a mass with their dogs, before getting them blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Smore
Owners attend a mass with their dogs, before getting them blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog stands next to its owner during a mass before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (more
A dog stands next to its owner during a mass before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man attends a mass with his dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Amore
A man attends a mass with his dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman walks her dogs to get blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Chmore
A woman walks her dogs to get blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman attends a mass with her dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis ofmore
A woman attends a mass with her dog, before getting it blessed, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog gets blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo Omore
A dog gets blessings from a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man uses an iPad to take a picture of his wife and their dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Samore
A man uses an iPad to take a picture of his wife and their dog, after getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman cries holding a picture of her missing dog, as a priest blesses her, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saimore
A woman cries holding a picture of her missing dog, as a priest blesses her, at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A family attends mass with their dog, before getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis Churmore
A family attends mass with their dog, before getting it blessed by a priest, at Sao Francisco de Assis Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman poses with her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis ofmore
A woman poses with her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog is seen after getting blessed by a priest outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Chumore
A dog is seen after getting blessed by a priest outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man holds his dog on a post after, getting it blessed by a priest, outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint more
A man holds his dog on a post after, getting it blessed by a priest, outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
下一个
California's overcrowded prisons
Inside California's overcrowded prison system.
Show of strength
Military and law enforcement organizations show off their strengths in various demonstrations of their skills.
Searching for Sesame Street
The beloved characters from Sesame Street have made cameos in some unusual places.
Plastinated animals
German anatomist Gunther von Hagens has preserved animals using the same plastination technique as his "Body Worlds" figures.
精选图集
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.
Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter
Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.
Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart
The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.