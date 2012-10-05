版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六 06:36 BJT

Scenescapes

<p>A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A horseman poses at Monument Valley Tribal Park in Utah August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
1 / 27
<p>A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A rainbow arches over Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
2 / 27
<p>A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL </p>

A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/Pmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A river runs through a valley near Moose Pond, Northwest Territories August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrian Wyld/POOL

Close
3 / 27
<p>A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen </p>

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town ofmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A long exposure shows stars behind a tree during the annual Perseid meteor shower near the southern town of Mitzpe Ramon August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 27
<p>A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler </p>

A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, Augustmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A young man jumps in a fountain of the Trocadero to cool off, in front of the Eiffel tower in Paris, August 19, 2012 as an unusual heatwave continues to hit continental Europe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Close
5 / 27
<p>A sailing boat is pictured on the Lake Leman during a warm autumn day in Chexbres October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

A sailing boat is pictured on the Lake Leman during a warm autumn day in Chexbres October 5, 2012. REUTERS/more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A sailing boat is pictured on the Lake Leman during a warm autumn day in Chexbres October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
6 / 27
<p>Swiss farmer Jean-Daniel Waber harvests his organic wheat field near Sullens, western Switzerland July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Swiss farmer Jean-Daniel Waber harvests his organic wheat field near Sullens, western Switzerland July 18, more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Swiss farmer Jean-Daniel Waber harvests his organic wheat field near Sullens, western Switzerland July 18, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
7 / 27
<p>A visitor walks in the Chamber of Stalactites and Stalagmites at the Nemocon salt mine in Colombia September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez </p>

A visitor walks in the Chamber of Stalactites and Stalagmites at the Nemocon salt mine in Colombia Septembemore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A visitor walks in the Chamber of Stalactites and Stalagmites at the Nemocon salt mine in Colombia September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

Close
8 / 27
<p>A tourist poses for a picture along the crater of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, before volcano surfing down its slopes in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

A tourist poses for a picture along the crater of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaramore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A tourist poses for a picture along the crater of the Cerro Negro volcano, one of the most active in Nicaragua, before volcano surfing down its slopes in Leon, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest from Managua July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
9 / 27
<p>An August 27, 2012 NASA handout photo shows a portion of the Grand Canyon. REUTERS/NASA/Handout </p>

An August 27, 2012 NASA handout photo shows a portion of the Grand Canyon. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

An August 27, 2012 NASA handout photo shows a portion of the Grand Canyon. REUTERS/NASA/Handout

Close
10 / 27
<p>A ferry crosses the Hudson River as the sun sets on One World Trade Center (C) and the skyline of Lower Manhattan in New York as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A ferry crosses the Hudson River as the sun sets on One World Trade Center (C) and the skyline of Lower Manmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A ferry crosses the Hudson River as the sun sets on One World Trade Center (C) and the skyline of Lower Manhattan in New York as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
11 / 27
<p>Grape pickers cut bunches of grapes above Lake Leman during the first days of the harvest in the Lavaux region in Chexbres October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

Grape pickers cut bunches of grapes above Lake Leman during the first days of the harvest in the Lavaux regmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Grape pickers cut bunches of grapes above Lake Leman during the first days of the harvest in the Lavaux region in Chexbres October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
12 / 27
<p>A night view taken from the Muottas Muragl mountain, 2,546 metres (8,058 feet), shows the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz (top), and the village of Celerina (R), August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A night view taken from the Muottas Muragl mountain, 2,546 metres (8,058 feet), shows the Swiss mountain remore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A night view taken from the Muottas Muragl mountain, 2,546 metres (8,058 feet), shows the Swiss mountain resort of St. Moritz (top), and the village of Celerina (R), August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
13 / 27
<p>The MSC Divina cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

The MSC Divina cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

The MSC Divina cruise ship is seen in Venice lagoon June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Close
14 / 27
<p>A Maid of the Mist tourist boat is seen from the Canadian side of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A Maid of the Mist tourist boat is seen from the Canadian side of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls May more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A Maid of the Mist tourist boat is seen from the Canadian side of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
15 / 27
<p>Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Lighting strikes over a barn surrounded by a soybean crop in Donnellson, Iowa, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
16 / 27
<p>Students from the University of Indonesia walk inside Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo </p>

Students from the University of Indonesia walk inside Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the anciemore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Students from the University of Indonesia walk inside Jomblang cave at Gunungkidul district, near the ancient city of Yogyakarta June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Close
17 / 27
<p>Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorgemore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Residents dance at a square next to the Yangtze River in Badong city, 100km (62 miles) from the Three Gorges dam in Hubei province August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 27
<p>Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon on the night of September 3, 2012 in this NASA handout image. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA/Handout </p>

Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon on the night of September 3, 2012 in thimore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Swirls of green and red appear in an aurora over Whitehorse, Yukon on the night of September 3, 2012 in this NASA handout image. REUTERS/Courtesy of David Cartier, Sr./NASA/Handout

Close
19 / 27
<p>A penguin swims near Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A penguin swims near Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A penguin swims near Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
20 / 27
<p>People enjoy the Altausseer See (Altaussee lake) in the alpine village of Altaussee in Austria's southern province of Styria August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

People enjoy the Altausseer See (Altaussee lake) in the alpine village of Altaussee in Austria's southern pmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

People enjoy the Altausseer See (Altaussee lake) in the alpine village of Altaussee in Austria's southern province of Styria August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
21 / 27
<p>A woman walks on the elevated skyway of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

A woman walks on the elevated skyway of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore June 28more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A woman walks on the elevated skyway of the Supertrees Grove at the Gardens by the Bay in Singapore June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
22 / 27
<p>Public and private residential blocks are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

Public and private residential blocks are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Public and private residential blocks are seen on a hillside in Hong Kong June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
23 / 27
<p>A pine tree is seen in a Taiga district near the town of Yeniseisk, 310 km north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A pine tree is seen in a Taiga district near the town of Yeniseisk, 310 km north of Russia's Siberian city more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A pine tree is seen in a Taiga district near the town of Yeniseisk, 310 km north of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
24 / 27
<p>The National Grand Theatre, nicknamed "The Egg", is seen on a sunny day in Beijing May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

The National Grand Theatre, nicknamed "The Egg", is seen on a sunny day in Beijing May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Pemore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

The National Grand Theatre, nicknamed "The Egg", is seen on a sunny day in Beijing May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
25 / 27
<p>An aerial view of Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in green to celebrate the Rio 20 forum in Rio de Janeiro in this June 14, 2012 handout. REUTERS/Siemens/Handout </p>

An aerial view of Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in green to celebrate the Rio 20 forum in Rio de Janmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

An aerial view of Christ the Redeemer statue is lit up in green to celebrate the Rio 20 forum in Rio de Janeiro in this June 14, 2012 handout. REUTERS/Siemens/Handout

Close
26 / 27
<p>Stella Charmpa and Andrew Pimlott sit on the grass in Central Park in New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

Stella Charmpa and Andrew Pimlott sit on the grass in Central Park in New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Tmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Stella Charmpa and Andrew Pimlott sit on the grass in Central Park in New York July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
Blessing of the dogs

Blessing of the dogs

下一个

Blessing of the dogs

Blessing of the dogs

Some Brazilian pet owners have their animals blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals.

2012年 10月 6日
California's overcrowded prisons

California's overcrowded prisons

Inside California's overcrowded prison system.

2012年 10月 5日
Show of strength

Show of strength

Military and law enforcement organizations show off their strengths in various demonstrations of their skills.

2012年 10月 5日
Searching for Sesame Street

Searching for Sesame Street

The beloved characters from Sesame Street have made cameos in some unusual places.

2012年 10月 5日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants

Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.

« 上一页 下一页 »

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐