版本:
中国
图片 | 2012年 10月 6日 星期六 09:05 BJT

Matadors of Mexico

<p>Mexican matador Luis Conrado (L) drives a sword into a bullfighter's training bull during a training session in Mexico City September 6, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack of consensus among the seven political parties. Launched last year by the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and supported by the country's animal rights groups, the initiative is a direct result of Catalonia's ban of the sport in 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican matador Luis Conrado (L) drives a sword into a bullfighter's training bull during a training sessiomore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican matador Luis Conrado (L) drives a sword into a bullfighter's training bull during a training session in Mexico City September 6, 2012. A legislative initiative to ban bullfighting in the country's capital has stalled since April due to a lack of consensus among the seven political parties. Launched last year by the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (PVEM) and supported by the country's animal rights groups, the initiative is a direct result of Catalonia's ban of the sport in 2010. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
1 / 32
<p>A Mexican banderillero inserts banderillas into a training bull during practice in Mexico City September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican banderillero inserts banderillas into a training bull during practice in Mexico City September 6,more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A Mexican banderillero inserts banderillas into a training bull during practice in Mexico City September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
2 / 32
<p>A Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) trains with his cape accompanied by a coach during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) trains with his cape accompanied by a coach during practice in Mmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) trains with his cape accompanied by a coach during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
3 / 32
<p>A Mexican banderillero adjusts his matador's outfit before the start of a bullfight in "La Mexico" bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his matador's outfit before the start of a bullfight in "La Mexico" bullringmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his matador's outfit before the start of a bullfight in "La Mexico" bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
4 / 32
<p>A woman walks with her baby near a bullfighter's training bull during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A woman walks with her baby near a bullfighter's training bull during practice in Mexico City August 27, 20more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A woman walks with her baby near a bullfighter's training bull during practice in Mexico City August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
5 / 32
<p>Mexican former bullfighter and tailor to bullfighters Roberto 'Gironcito' Morales works on a matador's outfit in Mexico City August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican former bullfighter and tailor to bullfighters Roberto 'Gironcito' Morales works on a matador's outfmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican former bullfighter and tailor to bullfighters Roberto 'Gironcito' Morales works on a matador's outfit in Mexico City August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
6 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfighmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
7 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfighmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
8 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfighmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is dressed before the start of a bullfight at the Diplomatico hotel in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
9 / 32
<p>A Mexican picador puts a shield over his legs before the start of an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican picador puts a shield over his legs before the start of an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting compemore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A Mexican picador puts a shield over his legs before the start of an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
10 / 32
<p>A Mexican banderillero adjusts his montera before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his montera before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A Mexican banderillero adjusts his montera before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
11 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Paola San Roman, 18, prays before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Paola San Roman, 18, prays before the start of a bullfight at La Mmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Paola San Roman, 18, prays before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
12 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is seen before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is seen before the start of a bullfight amore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, is seen before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
13 / 32
<p>A Mexican picador and his horse wait before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A Mexican picador and his horse wait before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City Amore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A Mexican picador and his horse wait before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
14 / 32
<p>Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, throws his montera to the ground before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, throws his montera to the ground before the stmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, throws his montera to the ground before the start of a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
15 / 32
<p>The horse of a picador is blindfolded next to a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

The horse of a picador is blindfolded next to a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competitionmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

The horse of a picador is blindfolded next to a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
16 / 32
<p>Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, gestures in front of a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, gestures in front of a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfigmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, gestures in front of a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
17 / 32
<p>Apprentice bullfighter Juan Pedro Llaguno, 12, looks at a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Apprentice bullfighter Juan Pedro Llaguno, 12, looks at a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting cmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Apprentice bullfighter Juan Pedro Llaguno, 12, looks at a bull during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
18 / 32
<p>Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, passes the cape over his head as the bull passes during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, passes the cape over his head as the bull passes during an Under more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Apprentice bullfighter Isaac Fonseca, 14, passes the cape over his head as the bull passes during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring, Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
19 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Cristian Hernandez, 24, gestures while a bull falls mortally wounded on the ground during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Cristian Hernandez, 24, gestures while a bull falls mortally woundmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Cristian Hernandez, 24, gestures while a bull falls mortally wounded on the ground during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 32
<p>Banderilleros watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Banderilleros watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Banderilleros watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
21 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, waves a cape in front of a bull at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, waves a cape in front of a bull at La Mexmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Mirafuentes de Anda, 20, waves a cape in front of a bull at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
22 / 32
<p>Workers watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Workers watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Workers watch a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
23 / 32
<p>Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Juan Pedro Moreno, 21, escapes a bull during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Juan Pedro Moreno, 21, escapes a bull during a bullfight at La Mexmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Mexican Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Juan Pedro Moreno, 21, escapes a bull during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
24 / 32
<p>Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, gestures during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, gestures during a bullfight at La Mexico bullrmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Spanish Novillero (aspiring bullfighter) Tulio Salguero, 21, gestures during a bullfight at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
25 / 32
<p>A bull known as Don Chava falls mortally wounded to the ground during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

A bull known as Don Chava falls mortally wounded to the ground during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting cmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A bull known as Don Chava falls mortally wounded to the ground during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
26 / 32
<p>Monosabios remove a dead bull from the ground at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Monosabios remove a dead bull from the ground at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERSmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Monosabios remove a dead bull from the ground at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
27 / 32
<p>Apprentice bullfighter Mario 'mayito' Bueno, 13, poses for a photograph during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Apprentice bullfighter Mario 'mayito' Bueno, 13, poses for a photograph during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Apprentice bullfighter Mario 'mayito' Bueno, 13, poses for a photograph during an Under 14 Apprentice Bullfighting competition at the Arroyo bullring in Mexico City September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
28 / 32
<p>The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
29 / 32
<p>The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

The body of a bull known as Don Juan is butchered at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
30 / 32
<p>Bull horns are seen on the ground at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Bull horns are seen on the ground at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 1more

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

Bull horns are seen on the ground at a slaughterhouse area at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
31 / 32
<p>A matador's bull training aid known as a training bull is seen at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A matador's bull training aid known as a training bull is seen at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City Septembmore

2012年 10月 6日 星期六

A matador's bull training aid known as a training bull is seen at La Mexico bullring in Mexico City September 16, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Scenescapes

Scenescapes

精选图集

查看更多

点击排名

编辑推荐